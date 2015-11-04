Grundy County Police Reports: November 4, 2015

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Javier Nunez, 27, of Cicero, was arrested by Grundy County deputies Wednesday on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for a charge of possession of marijuana. He was given a Dec. 7 court date.

• Jeremy L. Merrick, 26, of Coal City, was arrested by Grundy County deputies Wednesday on a charge of contempt of court. He was booked into the Grundy County jail.

• Christopher K. Shelly, 23, of Verona, was arrested by Grundy County deputies Wednesday on charges of reckless driving and battery. He was given a Dec. 14 court date.

• Robert J. Weirick III, 41, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County deputies Wednesday on charges of assault and disorderly conduct. He was given a Nov. 30 court date and booked into the Grundy County jail.

MORRIS

• Ashley M. Filip, 27, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Tuesday on a charge of violation of an order of protection. She was booked into the Grundy County jail.