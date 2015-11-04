June 13, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Grundy County Police Reports: November 4, 2015

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Javier Nunez, 27, of Cicero, was arrested by Grundy County deputies Wednesday on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for a charge of possession of marijuana. He was given a Dec. 7 court date.

• Jeremy L. Merrick, 26, of Coal City, was arrested by Grundy County deputies Wednesday on a charge of contempt of court. He was booked into the Grundy County jail.

• Christopher K. Shelly, 23, of Verona, was arrested by Grundy County deputies Wednesday on charges of reckless driving and battery. He was given a Dec. 14 court date.

• Robert J. Weirick III, 41, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County deputies Wednesday on charges of assault and disorderly conduct. He was given a Nov. 30 court date and booked into the Grundy County jail.

MORRIS

• Ashley M. Filip, 27, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Tuesday on a charge of violation of an order of protection. She was booked into the Grundy County jail.

Grundy CountyPolice Reports
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois