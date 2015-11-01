Inside Prep Football: Marengo ends long playoff drought

NORTHWEST HERALD POWER RANKINGS

1. Huntley (10-0): The Red Raiders tied their school record for victories with a 49-7 win against Minooka in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs. They will see a tough quarterback in Oswego’s Steven Frank in the second round.

2. Cary-Grove (9-1): The Trojans won their fifth in a row, taking out Belleville West, 48-7, in Class 7A on Friday. Benet Academy, the only team to beat Joliet Catholic, comes to town Saturday.

3. Prairie Ridge (9-1): The Wolves won their ninth consecutive game, putting up almost 600 yards of offense to beat Crystal Lake South, 56-12, in a Class 6A game. They play host to Lake Forest in the second round.

4. Marengo (10-0): The Indians got a superb defensive performance against Coal City in a Class 4A game. It was their first playoff win since 1997. Plano comes to town Saturday.

5. Marian Central (8-2): The Hurricanes blew past Belvidere, 41-7, in their Class 5A first-round game. They get an East Suburban Catholic Conference rematch with Joliet Catholic on Saturday.

NOTEWORTHY

Long time coming: Marengo's players, coaches and fans milled around Rod Poppe Fields for several minutes after the game, in no particular hurry to leave. They wanted to soak in every bit of the 28-10 Class 4A playoff victory over Coal City.

It had been 18 years since the Indians last won a playoff game, 11 since they had even played in the postseason.

“It’s awesome, I’m at a loss for words,” tight end-defensive end Colton Wightman said. “I can’t explain it. It’s awesome to see everyone in town out here and to have this celebration. It’s a big fuel to get to the second round and get another one and keep going.”

Lutheran misses star RB: Rockford Lutheran running back James Robinson, the IHSA's all-time leader rusher, missed Friday's 49-7 Class 4A playoff victory over Dixon and might not return for the playoffs.

Robinson was wearing a stability boot on the sideline. According to Rockford Register-Star reporter Jay Taft, who was covering Belvidere at Marian Central on Saturday, Robinson had an appointment scheduled with an orthopedic surgeon Monday.

No. 3-seeded Lutheran (10-0) plays host to No. 6 Richmond-Burton (9-1) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

ESCC rematch: No. 6 Marian Central (8-2) travels to No. 3 Joliet Catholic (9-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in an East Suburban Catholic Conference rematch from Week 5, in which the Hilltoppers handed Marian its first loss.

Joliet Catholic won that game, 41-3, but Marian only trailed 7-3 at halftime. Marian coach Mike Maloney played at Joliet Catholic and helped the Hilltoppers win the 1999 Class 4A state championship.

“They’re a good football team and we’re a good football team, and it’s a tremenous matchup,” Maloney said. “We went punch-for-punch with them for two quarters, and now we’re going to look to build on that and have some more success.”

THIS WEEK'S PLAYOFF GAMES

Class 8A

No. 15 Oswego (8-2) at No. 2 Huntley (10-0), TBA Saturday

Class 7A

No. 12 Benet Academy (8-2) at No. 5 Cary-Grove (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A

No. 7 Lake Forest (7-3) at No. 2 Prairie Ridge (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A

No. 6 Marian Central (8-2) at No. 3 Joliet Catholic (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

No. 7 Plano (8-2) at No. 2 Marengo (10-0), 3:30 p.m. Saturday

No. 6 Richmond-Burton (9-1) at No. 3 Rockford Lutheran (10-0), at 5:30 p.m. Saturday (site TBA)

No. 1 Chicago Phillips (10-0) at No. 9 Johnsburg (8-2),1 p.m. Saturday