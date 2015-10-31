Prep football: Turnovers lead DeKalb to shootout win over Hampshire

DeKALB – DeKalb took care of the ball and Hampshire didn’t.

In a game in which both defenses struggled, the three Whip-Pur turnovers proved deadly, with the Barbs pulling away for a 57-44 win in a Class 6A first round playoff game on Friday.

"We didn't play our best game, but it's like I told our guys it does not matter how well we played as long as we come back and get the win," DeKalb coach Matt Weckler said. "We're fortunate to come out of here with a win, but it's a playoff win. We'll take it."

The Whip-Purs (6-4) turned the ball over twice in the second half the first time on a Jake Vincent interception on the first drive of the third quarter. The Barbs (8-3) got a 27-yard field goal from Connor Tierney to push their lead to 43-31.

The Barbs forced a three and out – the first of the game after a 699-yard, 71-point first half – then got an 11-yard touchdown run from Derek Kyler to push its lead to 19 after trailing most of the first half.

"It gave us a couple-score cushion that let us do a little more on offense in terms of running the ball," Weckler said. "Then we could run some clock a little bit as well. That helped as well. The defense got turnovers when they needed and the offense made plays to keep scoring points."

Hampshire got to within 13 early in the fourth quarter and was driving, but Danny Tuzak fumbled and David Long – who had 176 rushing yards as well – recovered, setting up a 10-play scoring drive to get the lead to 57-37.

"We need those and we value those turnovers because they're game changes, they're momentum changers," Long said. "They get our team rallied up and they put us in position to get the W, which is our only concern now that it's playoff season – getting wins."

Vincent finished 25 for 39 with five touchdown passes, all to Jared Hornbeck – who had 213 receiving yards on 11 catches. Xavier Bennett had 68 receiving yards for the Whip-Purs. For the Barbs, Kyler had 117 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while going 9 for 13 for 233 yards, all but one pass attempt for five yards coming in the first half. Cole Tucker had 104 receiving yards for DeKalb.

The Barbs opened the scoring just 104 seconds into the game with a 3-yard run by Long, set up by a 42-yard pass to Cole Tucker from Kyler. Just 96 seconds later Hampshire took a 7-6 lead on a 53-yard run by Jared Lund.

After the Barbs punted, Hampshire scored again on a 10-yard pass from Vincent to Jared Hornbeck. DeKalb answered with a 3-yard scramble by Kyler to cut the Whip-Pur lead to 14-12. After the teams traded punts, Lund went 73 yards along the right sideline thanks to at least three missed DeKalb tackled.

After an 8-yard keeper by Kyler to draw the Barbs to within 21-19, Bennett fumbled on second down for Hampshire and five plays later Kyler got his second rushing touchdown for a 26-21 lead.

Hampshire answered back with the longest drive of the first half, taking more than 5 minutes off the clock. Hornbeck scored on an 8-yard pass from Vincent and Hampshire retook the lead 28-26 with 2:49 left.

But the two minute offense was sharp for the Barbs, getting two scores. The first was a 37-yard catch to Luke Davis, who dragged two defenders with him the final four yards. After a three-and-out, the Barbs went 57 yards in less than 40 seconds, scoring on a 40-yard pass from Kyler to Tucker. Kyler had an 18-yard run on third and 18 for a first down to keep the drive alive.

Hampshire made a field goal in the closing seconds, a 30-yard boot from Matt Kielbasa after his 35-yarder was blocked the play before, but an offside on DeKalb gave him a second chance.