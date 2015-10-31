Plainfield North football eliminated by No. 11 Maine South

PARK RIDGE – Two plays does not decide a game.

However, back-to-back plays midway through the third quarter sent Maine South to a 35-20 Class 7A state playoff win over Plainfield North on Friday in Park Ridge.

No. 22 Plainfield North ends the season at 6-4. No. 11 Maine South (8-2) won its eighth straight game.

Trailing 14-7 at the Maine South 31 with seven minutes left in the third quarter, Plainfield North went for it on a fourth-and-1 play. However, a pass play fell incomplete.

Maine South scored on its next play when quarterback Brian Collis hit Jonathan Arenas on a slant pattern and he went 69 yards for a 21-7 lead. J.D. Ekowa was in on all three Plainfield North touchdowns.

Plainfield North took the opening kick and went 80 yards in 12 plays for an early lead. Ekowa ran 7 yards for a score to give the visitors a 7-0 lead with 7:37 left in the first quarter. Ekowa hit Kevin Block for an 87-yard touchdown pass with six minutes left in the game and ran 2 yards for another score with 1:53 to play.