High school football: Richmond-Burton dominates St. Edward

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton’s Joe Dittmar bowled over a St. Edward defensive lineman at the line of scrimmage without losing much momentum. His speed hardly affected.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back continued on his way toward the end zone, distancing himself from Green Wave defenders and never looking back for a 61-yard touchdown on the Rockets’ third offensive possession.

On his first touch, Dittmar scored from 42 yards.

On his next touch, the senior took a handoff on third-and-28 and again used his breakaway speed to make the 75-yard foot race to the end zone a one-sided affair.

Three touches. Three touchdowns.

“He’s crazy,” said 6-foot-6, 305-pound tackle Fred Bush, who helped pave the way for Dittmar’s 257 rushing yards on seven carries (36.7 average). “When he breaks away, his speed is crazy. One guy can’t take him down. He takes him for a ride 20 yards and then he falls down. It’s crazy.”

Any other words to describe your teammate's performance?

"Insane," Bush added.

By halftime, Dittmar, who is committed to play baseball at Wichita State, had 208 rushing yards. And by the end of the Class 4A first-round football game, the Rockets had 460 total yards, all on the ground, in a convincing 55-26 win at R-B Athletic Complex.

“We were able to come out early and establish some things,” said R-B coach Pat Elder, whose team had 350 rushing yards by halftime. “Joe ran the ball well and really found some holes because I’m not really sure we blocked some stuff right for him early. But he was able to find a crease and when he gets loose, Joe’s got pretty good speed.”

Dittmar wasn’t the only Rockets running back to find success. Junior Blaine Bayer opened the game with a 43-yard score. Senior Carter Miller was second on the team with 105 yards on five carries, finding the end zone twice.

His first, a 60-yard burst, gave R-B a 34-7 lead with 1:51 remaining in the first half. Bayer added two interceptions, including a 60-yard return for a touchdown on St. Edward’s opening possession.

The Rockets had four total picks of Green Wave quarterback Dylan Mlinarich, who was 15 of 32 for 256 yards and two scores. Richmond-Burton quarterback Brady Gibson, who only threw one pass, had the fourth interception.

UNSUNG HERO

Blaine Bayer, Richmond-Burton, jr. RB/DB

Bayer had two interceptions, including a 60-yard return for a touchdown on St. Edward's opening possession of the second half, and one rushing touchdown – from 43 yards out.

THE NUMBER

350: Rushing yards for Richmond-Burton in the first half on 20 carries (17.5 average)

AND ANOTHER THING…

When Rockets RB Carter Miller ran for a 60-yard touchdown with 1:51 left in the first half, giving R-B a 34-7 lead, the Rockets only had two first downs despite scoring five touchdowns.

Richmond-Burton 55, St. Edward 26

St. Edward 7 7 0 12 – 26

Richmond-Burton 27 7 21 0 – 55

First

RB-Bayer 43 run (kick missed), 10:27

RB-Dittmar 42 run (Kilcoyne kick), 8:01

SE-Smith 3 run (Madden kick), 4:29

RB-Dittmar 61 run (Kilcoyne kick), 4:11

RB-Dittmar 75 run (Kilcoyne kick), 1:00

Second

RB-Miller 60 run (Kilcoyne kick), 1:51

SE-Smith 46 pass from Mlinarich (Madden kick), 23.1

Third

RB- Bayer 60 INT return (Kilcoyne kick), 11:12

RB- Dittmar 38 run (Kilcoyne kick), 7:55

RB-Miller 21 run (Kilcoyne), 2:33

SE-Smith 5 run (kick missed), 10:38

Fourth

SE-Madden 11 pass from Mlinarich (pass failed), 3:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–St. Edward: Allen 18-77, Smith 4-16, Elam 3-9, Mlinarich 1-minus 1. Totals: 26-101. Richmond-Burton: Dittmar 7-257, Gibson 3-minus 20, Bayer 3-44, Kaufman 7-21, Miller 5-105, Fritz 4-9, Pieroni 7-46, Wasilewski 2-minus 2. Totals: 37-460. PASSING–St. Edward: Mlinarich 15-32-4-256, Richmond-Burton: Gibson 0-1-0-0, Wasilewski 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING–St. Edward: Holte 4-64, Madden 5-55, Smith 4-123, Allen 2-4, Harkins 1-10. TOTAL YARDS: St. Edward: 357, Richmond-Burton 460.