High school football: Prairie Ridge runs past Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE – One second the ball was in fullback Nathan Griffin’s belly. The next, it was in the end zone for a Prairie Ridge touchdown.

It's what happened in between that makes No. 2 Prairie Ridge one of the most dangerous teams in Class 6A.

Wolves sophomore quarterback Samson Evans read the defender crashing down, pulled the ball from Griffin and took off. As he galloped toward the end zone, the Crystal Lake South defenders tried to chase him down.

They never caught him in the Wolves 56-12 opening-round victory.

Not on the first play from scrimmage, when he gave the Wolves the lead just 14 seconds into the first-round playoff game with a 54-yard run. Not after 263 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Not after 140 yards through the air and a pair of passing touchdowns (one to Dean Brown and one to Cole Brown).

The Wolves (9-1) advance to host No. 7 Lake Forest in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs next weekend.

"Any game you want to get out as quick as you can," Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. "Samson can do that for us. The kid is unbelievable."

Typically, triple-option offenses rely on 3- and 4-yard carries to move the chains. Not Prairie Ridge. The Wolves scored five touchdowns of 38 yards or more and four touchdowns of 49 yards or more.

In addition to Evans' 54-yard run, he scored from 95 yards, threw to Dean Brown for a 70-yard touchdown and threw to Cole Brown for 49 yards.

"We have such athletic people in our backfield that we can get those hard 3-yard gains," Evans said. "But we can also bust it out. After so many times getting those 3-yard games, we can always bust it out."

Griffin supplied the other big play. The senior sat out the final week of the regular season after injuring his right ankle in Week 8. Braced up, he rushed for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns of 38 yards and 11 yards.

Griffin said that last week's victory over Crete-Monee, then the No. 7-ranked team in Class 6A, helped to build confidence heading into the postseason.

"The first round for us started last week," the fullback said. "We knew they were a good playoff-caliber team... There were not a lot of nerves this week. We’re trying to win every week. Stay with the brothers."

The unsung hero: Jon Tieman, Prairie Ridge, Sr., DB

Tieman intercepted Gators quarterback Luke Nolan, with Prairie Ridge leading Crystal Lake South, 21-6, in the second quarter, The next play, Wolves quarterback Samson Evans hit Dean Brown for a 70-yard touchdown.

The number — 9

Prairie Ridge has now won nine games in a row. Its only loss came in Week 1 to Cary-Grove.

And another thing... After allowing Crystal Lake South quarterback Luke Nolan to throw for a pair of touchdowns in the first half to Drew Murtaugh, the Prairie Ridge defense shut out the Gators in the second half.