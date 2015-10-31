High school football: Hampshire falls to DeKalb in shootout

DeKALB – DeKalb took care of the ball and Hampshire didn’t.

In a game in which both defenses struggled, the three Whip-Pur turnovers proved costly, with the Barbs pulling away for a 57-44 win in a Class 6A first round playoff game on Friday.

"In a game like this, someone is going to make a mistake. Someone is going to blink," Hampshire coach Mike Brasile said. "Unfortunately, that was us tonight."

The Whip-Purs (6-4) turned the ball over twice in the second half – the first time on a Jake Vincent interception on the first drive of the third quarter. The Barbs (8-3) got a 27-yard field goal from Connor Tierney to push their lead to 43-31.

The Barbs forced a three and out – the first of the game after a 699-yard, 71-point first half – then got an 11-yard from Derek Kyler to push its lead to 19 after trailing most of the first half.

"It gave us a couple-score cushion that let us do a little more on offense in terms of running the ball," DeKalb coach Matt Weckler said. "Then we could run some clock a little bit as well. That helped as well. The defense got turnovers when they needed and the offense made plays to keep scoring points."

Hampshire got to within 13 early in the fourth quarter and was driving, but Danny Tuzak fumbled and David Long – who had 176 rushing yards as well – recovered, setting up a 10-play scoring drive to get the lead to 57-37.

"We knew we had to get some stops on defense, and they made plays when they had to," Brasile said.

Vincent finished 25 for 39 with five touchdown passes, all to Jared Hornbeck – who had 213 receiving yards on 11 catches. Xavier Bennett had 68 receiving yards for the Whip-Purs. For the Barbs, Kyler had 117 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while going 9 for 13 for 233 yards, all but one pass attempt for five yards coming in the first half. Cole Tucker had 104 receiving yards for DeKalb.

Brasile said he was impressed that his team kept fighting throughout the game.

"With these seniors and this group, that's their character," Brasile said. "They don't know how to quit and that's what we did all the way until the end."

The Barbs opened the scoring just 104 seconds into the game with a 3-yard run by Long, set up by a 42-yard pass from Tucker to Kyler. Just 96 seconds later Hampshire took a 7-6 lead on a 53-yard run by Jared Lund.

After the Barbs punted, Hampshire scored again on a 10-yard pass from Vincent to Jared Hornbeck. DeKalb answered with a 3-yard scramble by Kyler to cut the Whip-Pur lead to 14-12. After the teams traded punts, Lund went 73 yards along the right sideline thanks to at least three missed DeKalb tackled.

After a 8-yard keep by Kyler to draw the Barbs to within 21-19, Xavier Bennett fumbled on second down for Hampshire and five plays later Kyler got his second rushing touchdown for a 26-21 lead.

Hampshire answered back with the longest drive of the first half, taking more than 5 minutes off the clock. Hornbeck scored on an 8-yard pass from Vincent and Hampshire retook the lead 28-26 with 2:49 left.

But the two-minute offense was sharp for the Barbs, getting two scores. The first was a 37-yard catch to Luke Davis, who dragged two defenders with him the final 4 yards. After a three-and-out, the Barbs went 57 yards in less than 40 seconds, scoring a 40 yard pass from Kyler to Tucker. Kyler had an 18-yard run on third and 18 for a first down to keep the drive alive.

Hampshire made a field goal in the closing seconds, a 30-yard boot from Matt Kielbasa after his 35-yarder was blocked the play before, but an offside on DeKalb gave him a second chance.

DeKalb 55, Hampshire 44

Hampshire211067—44

DeKalb1228107—55

First quarter

D – Long 3 run (wide left), 10:16

H – Lund 53 run (Kielbasa kick), 8:40

H – Hornbeck 10 pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick), 5:21

D – Tucker 3 pass from Kyler (run failed), 3:02

H – Hornbeck 77 pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick), 15.2

Second quarter

D – Kyler 8 run (Tierney kick), 10:33

D – Kyler 1 run (Tierney kick), 8:08

H – Hornbeck 8 pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick), 2:49

D – Davis 37 pass from Kyler (Tierney kick), 2:07

D – Tucker 40 pass from Kyler (Tierney kick), 37.5

Third quarter

D – Tierney 27 field goal, 9:20

D – Kyler 11 run, (Tierney kick), 7:00

H – Hornbeck 26 pass from Vincent (wide right), 1:44

Fourth quarter

D – Kyler 2 run (Tierney kick), 5:01

H – Hornbeck 12 pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick), 2:19

TEAM STATISTICS

HampDeK

First downs 1119

Total Net Yards 487 559

Rushes-yards31-14452-326

Passing343233

Comp-Att-Int25-39-110-13-0

Punts3-27.31-20

Fumbles-Lost4-23-0

Penalties-Yards5-5610-92

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Hampshire, Lund 11-86, Curran 11-39, Vincent 4-5, Bennett 3-13, Manning 1-0, Tuzak 1-1; DeKalb, Kyler 19-117, Long 26-176, Tate 3-14, Robinson 3-14, Day 1-5 PASSING – Hampshire, Vincent 25-39-1-343; DeKalb, Kyler 10-13-0-233 RECEIVING – Hampshire, Hornbeck 11-213, Bennett 8-68, Manning 3-24, Burke 1-6, Seliga 1-5, Hicks 1-4; DeKalb, Tucker 5-104, Robinson 2-70, Davis 2-49, Day 1-5.