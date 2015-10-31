High school boys soccer: McHenry beats Cary-Grove in penalties for first sectional title

HUNTLEY – McHenry didn’t score a goal from run of play during the 3A Huntley Sectional, but the Warriors survived two conference rematches without conceding a goal and navigated a pair of penalty shootouts to emerge with the first sectional title in program history.

On Friday night, McHenry beat Cary-Grove, 1-0 (4-3), in penalty kicks to win the 3A Huntley Sectional.

"I love coaching McHenry kids because they work hard," Warriors coach Tony Caruso said. "No one works harder and they do what we ask and sometimes it's not always pretty soccer, but they buy into it. This year, we had a little more skill and talent than usual to put goals on the board but when it all came down to it I always tell the guys 'Hey no matter how much talent we have to score goals, the close games are always going to be 0-0 and PKs or 2-1 or 1-0 so we've got to be able to play like that,' and the guys can do it.

"It's just a tribute to them, first sectional in school history, most wins in school history and we're looking forward to Tuesday."

The Warriors will face either Wheaton Academy or Bartlett in a 3A Barrington Supersectional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Barrington.

On Friday, the Warriors' defense was, again, stifling. McHenry has kept three shutouts in the playoffs and 16 this season. The Warriors did not allow a goal in 200 minutes of play at the Huntley sectional.

"It's just teamwork," junior defender Alex Lee said. "All over the field, not just defense, everyone's in there playing and we're a good team. We're a good team at locking people down."

McHenry (19-2-2) dominated possession and aside from a couple good Cary-Grove chances, the Warriors looked more likely to break the deadlock. Cary-Grove goalkeeper Sergio Lemus finished with seven saves, including a few diving stops in regulation to keep the game scoreless.

Trojans defender Daniel Lincicum cleared a goal-bound shot off the line in the final four minutes of regulation to force overtime.

Each team came close in the first overtime period but the final went to penalties.

Josh Burr, Luis Beltran, Lee and Justin Rutherford made their kicks for the Warriors. Luis Lemus, Esteban Angeles and Michael Arenberg converted for the Trojans.

Once the Warriors were given their plaque, they were mobbed by a student section which seemed to grow in number and volume throughout the night. At one point in the celebration, Beltran, the senior heart of the team, was lifted above the crowd with the plaque in his arms.

"Amazing, it feels awesome. The best feeling ever," Beltran said.

The loss marked the end of a wild run for Trojans (11-9-2), who went 0-5 in FVC Valley play but came alive in the postseason and won a regional title.

"This run was remarkable. It was an amazing time," Arenberg said. "The regular season didn't work out but we knew that we could do something in the postseason and make a name for ourself and that's what we did. We made history at our school and we proved a lot of people wrong.

"I love the guys and we might've lost on PKs in the sectional but we won a regional title in PKs. So you know what there's good things we can look at, we shouldn't be holding our heads down. I'm proud of each and every single of our guys and it was a great way to end the senior year."

Unsung hero:

Alex Lee, McHenry, Jr. D

Lee is the anchor at the center of the McHenry defense and made his penalty kick in the shootout.

The number: 200

minutes of shutout soccer played by McHenry in the sectional semifinal and final. The Warriors won both matches in penalty kicks for the first sectional title in program history.

And another thing...

McHenry’s Alex Lee on facing a conference rival in the sectional title game: “This is exactly what we wanted. I wouldn’t want it any other way, an easier team it wouldn’t have meant as much. They’re a great team and we’re a great team and when they clash it’s a great game and I love it.”