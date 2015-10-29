High school football: Marengo QB Zach Knobloch’s football return making a difference

Those who best know Zach Knobloch are not surprised at the proficiency with which he runs Marengo’s offense.

Nevermind that Knobloch took his junior year off from football to concentrate on basketball, tirelessly hoisting hundreds of shots every day. Nevermind that the shotgun spread system the Indians utilize contrasts a more run-oriented offense Knobloch ran as part-time starter two years ago.

Knobloch is a quick study and a gifted athlete. So Indians coaches and players expected the great things they are seeing from him.

“He has a tremendous work ethic, no matter what he does,” Marengo coach Matt Lynch said. “We all know if you put the work in, no matter what you do in life, great things will happen.”

Knobloch has been a dynamic leader for an offense averaging 43.3 points a game and a team that has rolled to a 9-0 record with its closest margin being two touchdowns. The No. 2-seeded Indians host No. 15 Coal City (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Rod Poppe Fields and will chase their first playoff victory since 1997.

“Right now, we’re in, we did something, but we haven’t done anything,” Knobloch said. “Our coach told us he’d rather go 5-4 and finish 10-4 than go 9-1.”

After last season, in which the Indians finished 5-4 but were shut out of the playoffs without enough points, the juniors started planting seeds with Knobloch. With quarterback Ethan Walsweer graduating, they wanted Knobloch to come back out as a senior.

“We were kind of harping on him to get back out, get on the field and playing,” guard-defensive tackle Kwinn Velasquez said. “We saw we could have used his athleticism anywhere on the field. It’s really great getting him back and he picked up the offense really well.”

Knobloch has completed 116 of 184 passes for 1,993 yards and 23 touchdowns, while throwing eight interceptions. Missing last football season paid dividends for Knobloch as well, as he hit an IHSA-record 167 3-pointers, averaged 22.4 points a game and was Northwest Herald Player of the Year while helping the Indians to a 27-6 record.

“It means a lot, we wouldn’t be able to do it without him,” wide receiver-defensive back Jarrell Jackson said. “He basically completes our offense. It doesn’t surprise me, he’s an athlete. So we knew what he was going to be able to do for us. We’re all happy to have him back.”

Jackson has 40 receptions, Craiton Nice has 45. They have caught all but two of Knobloch’s touchdown passes. Knobloch began playing football at age 8 and played on two Marengo-Union Junior Tackle youth football championship teams, so he’s enjoyed getting back with his friends.

Knobloch often throws darts right to his receivers, but his speed and elusiveness makes him just as dangerous, if not more, when he’s under pressure. When he starts scrambling and improvising, it often works out badly for defenses.

“We all know to come back to the ball, he’s great outside the pocket,” Jackson said. “I’m thinking about getting to a spot where he can get it to me, whether it’s a tough throw or not. I have so much trust in him, he’ll get it to me no matter where I’m at.”

The Indians had hints, late in the school year, that Knobloch might return. They knew for certain when summer workouts began. Knobloch will not say it, but he looks like the piece that has made a strong group even more dominant.

“First and foremost, Zach is a great young man, whether he’s playing basketball, football, to have in the classroom, to have in school,” Lynch said. “He’s been an outstanding member of our school community from the day he set foot in that high school. To have their brother to be a part of this and walk side-by-side with them means a lot to them.”

Lynch arrives at the school around 4:30 a.m. each day, and Knobloch is normally there by 5:30. He has to get his basketball work in, which usually means putting up around 800 shots. Back on Saturday, Sept. 20, the Indians had a 1 p.m. game at Richmond-Burton, postponed from the previous night by lightning.

Knobloch got to school long before the bus departure time and did his shooting before the Indians left for Richmond, a game they won, 28-14.

Lynch thinks there is a correlation with the hand-eye coordination between shooting and passing a football. Knobloch does not agree.

“It’s totally two different muscle groups,” Knobloch said. “You learn something, you don’t forget it. You just have to fine-tune it.”

Knobloch said the mental adjustment of learning a new offensive system was more difficult than the physical part.

“The summer helped a lot,” Knobloch said. “It took me a couple weeks to get everything down. We still run the ball a lot, but it’s more fast-paced.”

To borrow a term from Knobloch’s other sport, the Indians’ offense is like a fast break. Instead of shooting guard, Knobloch is the point man now.

“He believes in what he’s doing,” Lynch said. “You have to trust in all the hard work you put in, and great things can happen.”