Coal City primed for trip to Marengo

COAL CITY – Coal City’s football team is a fixture in the postseason, having made the playoffs 26 times in the past 29 years.

The Coalers’ first-round opponent in the Class 4A playoffs this year, Marengo, is making its first playoff appearance since 2004. However, the Indians are undefeated this year and will be hosting the Coalers (5-4), who reached the 4A semifinals last year before losing to Chicago Phillips. Coal City coach Lenny Onsen knows the situation isn’t ideal, but it beats the alternative.

“The kids are excited to be in the playoffs,” he said about the game, which starts at 7 p.m. Friday. “We’ve got some extra time on the field to get some reps in and just go out there and have some fun.”

There is some history between the two programs, as the Indians’ last unbeaten regular season came in 1997, when they beat Coal City in the first round of the playoffs.

Marengo quarterback Zach Knobloch, a senior, is 116 of 184 for 1,993 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. An all-around athlete, he set the IHSA 3-point record last basketball season with 167.

He did not play football as a junior, but came back this year. Junior running back Jarren Jackson has run 168 times for 1,156 yards and 14 TDs, while his brother Jarrell, a senior, has 40 catches for 882 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jarrell Jackson also plays defensive back and has committed to Illinois State next fall. Other threats for the Indians include seniore receiver Craiton Nice (45 catches, 794 yards, seven TDs) and running back Kyle Garza (489 rushing yards, 10 TDs). Garza also anchors the defense from his linebacker position.

“Offensively, they remind me a little bit of Manteno,” Onsen said. “They have some good athletes and we will have to be aware on every play. Our secondary will have to play well, but they have all year.

“I think our conference has done a good job of getting us playoff ready. Our losses are to a 9-0 team (Wilmington), an 8-1 team (Manteno) and two 7-2 teams (Plano and Lisle). And in two of those games, we were just a play or two away from winning.”

Coal City’s offense has been predicated on the run, with three players running for more than 300 yards on the year. Joe Starkey leads the team with 710 yards on 123 carries, while Nick Hayden has run for 421 yards on 75 carries and quarterback Nick Micetich has 312 yards on 68 attempts.

Last week, with Starkey sitting most of the game because of an injury, Matt Norton stepped in and ran for 108 yards on 13 carries. Through the air, Micetich has completed 62 of 125 passes for 750 yards and five touchdowns. His main target is Brad Littleton, who has 22 catches for 393 yards. Christian Johnson and A.J. Miller each have 11 catches as well.

“With Joe dinged up last week, we rested him and gave Matt a shot,” Onsen said. “He gives us a big, powerful guy in there. We will spread things out between our backs and see how things are going. Joe is healthy this week, so he’ll be back in the rotation.

“The big key for us on defense will be to get some pressure on their quarterback and contain him. He can cause some problems with his legs, but if we don’t put pressure on him, he’s accurate and his receivers know how to get open.

“We’ll be ready to go. It’s always fun to go play someone different.”