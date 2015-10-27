High School Football: Prairie Ridge assumes Cary-Grove’s old 6A spot

Prairie Ridge moved up one spot in Class 6A, taking Cary-Grove’s former No. 4 spot as the Trojans are now No. 8 in Class 7A of The Associated Press football polls announced Tuesday.

C-G (8-1) had been projected at a 6A team all year and ranked in that poll, but when the IHSA pairings were announced Saturday, the Trojans again landed in 7A.

C-G defeated Prairie Ridge, 21-14, in the season opener. The Wolves (8-1) have been ranked right behind C-G for several weeks in 6A.

Other local teams that are ranked are Huntley (No. 5 in 8A), Marian Central (No. 5 in 5A) and Marengo (No. 6 in 4A). Richmond-Burton was one spot from the top 10 in 4A.

Huntley and Marengo are the area’s only 9-0 teams. Huntley’s unbeaten regular season is its first in school history, while Marengo is unbeaten for the first time since 1997.

FOOTBALL

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (8) (9-0) 89 2

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (1) (8-1) 68 1

3. Naperville Central (8-1) 65 4

(tie)Edwardsville (9-0) 65 3

5. Huntley (9-0) 58 6

6. Oak Park-River Forest (8-1) 48 8

7. Brother Rice (8-1) 40 7

8. Barrington (8-1) 19 9

9. Hinsdale Central (7-2) 18 5

10. Niles Notre Dame (8-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: New Trier 9, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Oswego 2, Palatine 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Glenbard West (11) (9-0) 110 1

2. Libertyville (9-0) 99 2

3. Batavia (8-1) 69 4

4. Normal Community (8-1) 62 5

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel (7-2) 56 3

6. Simeon (7-2) 43 6

7. Maine South (7-2) 29 10

8. Cary-Grove (8-1) 28 4 (6A)

9. Lincoln-Way East (7-2) 26 7

(tie) Glenbard North (7-2) 26 10

Others receiving votes: Rockford Auburn 22, Geneva 20, Whitney Young 8, Benet 7.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(12) (9-0) 120 1

2. Montini (9-0) 105 2

3. Lincoln Way North (9-0) 98 3

4. Prairie Ridge (8-1) 80 5

5. Lemont (8-1) 65 6

6. Harvey Thornton (8-1) 52 8

7. Peoria Notre Dame (7-2) 34 6 (5A)

8. Crete-Monee (7-2) 28 7

9. Riverside-Brookfield (8-1) 17 T10

10. Oak Forest (8-1) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Normal West 13, DeKalb 9, Hinsdale South 9, Champaign Centennial 7, Kenwood 3, Oak Lawn Richards 3, Morgan Park 2.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (5) (8-1) 109 2

2. Washington (7) (9-0) 108 1

3. Nazareth (7-2) 83 T3

4. Peoria Central (8-1) 82 T6

5. Marian Central (7-2) 52 8

6. Triad (8-1) 50 T3

7. Champaign Central (8-1) 44 T8

8. Lincoln Way West (7-2) 40 5

9. Highland (8-1) 33 10

10. St. Laurence (7-2) 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Westinghouse 12, Lindblom 10, Sterling 3, Sycamore 3, Centralia 3, Chicago King 3, Marion 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (11) (8-1) 142 1

2. Phillips (1) (9-0) 133 2

3. Rockford Lutheran (2) (9-0) 124 3

4. Althoff Catholic (1) (9-0) 110 4

5. Geneseo (8-1) 77 6

6. Marengo (9-0) 73 7

7. Columbia (9-0) 47 8

8. Manteno (8-1) 43 5

9. Taylorville (9-0) 25 9

10. Murphysboro (8-1) 19 10

Others receiving votes: Richmond-Burton 17, Herrin 8, Quincy Notre Dame 4, Breese Mater Dei 1, Plano 1, Pontiac 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. St. Joseph-Ogden (9) (9-0) 125 1

2. Wilmington (2) (9-0) 115 2

3. Bishop McNamara (2) (8-1) 93 4

4. Bloomington Central Catholic (8-1) 92 3

5. Princeton (9-0) 71 5

6. Sterling Newman (8-1) 57 6

7. North-Mac (9-0) 52 7

8. Newton (9-0) 38 8

9. IC Catholic (9-0) 35 8 (2A)

10. Monticello (8-1) 24 9

Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8, Elmwood-Brimfield 2, Marshall 1, Byron 1, Lisle 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Downs Tri-Valley (14) (9-0) 140 2

2. Pana (9-0) 119 3

3. Maroa-Forsyth (7-2) 107 5

4. Hall (7-2) 87 7

5. Eldorado (9-0) 75 10

6. Annawan-Wethersfield (8-1) 59 7 (1A)

7. Bismarck-Henning (8-1) 49 NR

8. Fieldcrest (7-2) 31 NR

9. Rockridge (6-3) 29 NR

10. Villa Grove (8-1) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Chester 19, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12, Sangamon Valley 10, Lawrenceville 5, New Berlin 3, Shelbyville 2, Nashville 2, Auburn 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (5) (9-0) 129 1

2. Tuscola (9) (9-0) 113 1 (2A)

3. Stark County (9-0) 96 2

4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9-0) 93 4 (2A)

5. Arcola (9-0) 80 3

6. Polo (9-0) 72 4

7. Orion (8-1) 50 6 (2A)

8. Ottawa Marquette (9-0) 41 8

9. Carrollton (8-1) 29 9

10. Dakota (7-2) 26 5

Others receiving votes: Galena 12, Brown County 11, Forreston 10, Decatur St. Teresa 4, Pawnee 3, Chicago (Hope) High School 1.