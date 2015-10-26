High school football: McHenry head coach Dave D’Angelo resigns

McHENRY – Dave D’Angelo gave himself four years as McHenry’s head football coach to turn things around.

When that didn’t happen as far as the Warriors’ record, D’Angelo, a part of McHenry football for almost four decades, resigned.

D’Angelo met with McHenry athletic director Barry Burmeister on Wednesday, then informed the coaching staff Friday and the players Saturday.

“When I set out on taking over as head football coach, my goal was to make sure athletes had a good experience, get the numbers up, have success on the under levels and then transfer that to the varsity,” D’Angelo said. “I feel the first three happened, but the fourth eluded me. My time is up.”

The Warriors were 9-27 in D’Angelo’s four seasons, going 1-8 this year while playing one of the toughest schedules in the state and forfeiting two games because of a District 156 teachers' strike. McHenry played seven playoff teams and had 55 playoff points (opponents’ victories) under the IHSA playoff system.

“Coach D'Angelo was not satisfied with the progress of those goals ... and again, with the football program being his primary concern, Coach D'Angelo has chosen to step aside from the head coaching position,” Burmeister said. “He has always treated the players with dignity and respect. He epitomizes character, and I am proud to have him as a good, lifelong friend.”

D’Angelo started with McHenry football as a freshman player in 1977. After his college career at Augustana, where he played on two NCAA Division III national championship teams under former Vikings coach Bob Reade, D’Angelo came back to McHenry as a teacher and coach.

He was an assistant during the Warriors’ heyday under former coach Mike Noll, who took them to the playoffs in 16 consecutive seasons. When Noll left to teach and coach at Glenbrook South, Chad Hetlet coached two years, and Tim Beagle coached for six.

Hetlet and Beagle stretched the playoff streak to 20 games, at that point one of the longest in the state, but the Warriors have not made the postseason since 2007 Beagle’s second year.

“I had hoped that this would be the year everything came together,” D’Angelo said. “This year was especially difficult with missing two games on top of facing an extremely tough schedule. There were a lot of high expectations, and the bottom line was that I could not get it done. I want the best for the program, and at this time it is the right thing to step down as head coach. In the foreseeable future, I will not be coaching at McHenry.”

D’Angelo stepped away from McHenry from 2008 through 2010 to watch his son Mark play college football, then returned to Beagle’s staff in 2011 as special teams coach. A year later, he took over as head coach.

“I loved working with the athletes the last four years,” D’Angelo said. “The McHenry football program has been a big part of my life. I had the privilege of being in the program when we won 14 FVC championships, and my desire was to see it be successful again. I have done my job with honor and integrity and hopefully have passed that on to my athletes.”