High school football notes: News on Prairie Ridge, Woodstock North, Marengo and Hampshire

Arm-in-arm, each of the Prairie Ridge seniors walked with their parents along the track, as the announcer paid tribute to their four seasons with the Wolves’ football team.

When it came time for senior fullback Nathan Griffin, he hobbled along the track in street clothes, using his parents as much for moral support as physical support. A high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 8 meant he would be relegated to the sideline for his final regular-season game.

When Griffin was injured, he led the Fox Valley Conference with 962 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Junior fullback Manny Ebirim filled in flawlessly for one of the area’s best rushers, racking up 121 yards and two touchdowns in Prairie Ridge’s 52-33 victory over Crete-Monee.

“I was just trying to help our offense get the ‘W,’ ” Ebirim said. “I was trying to get those three to four yards every single time I touched the ball.”

Ebirim’s 4.1 yards per carry helped keep the chains moving and kept the Warriors’ defense guessing which back would get the ball in the Wolves’ productive triple-option offense.

“Without a fullback, that offense is nothing pretty much,” said sophomore quarterback Samson Evans, who rushed for six touchdowns. “We need a guy that can grind out those hard yards. Manny can do that.”

Griffin said after the game he expects to return for the playoffs. But if his high-ankle injury lingers, Ebirim has proved to be more than capable of grinding out the tough yards.

Turn them over: For Marengo defensive back and receiver Craiton Nice, Friday night was a little out of the ordinary for the Indians’ defense, but in a good way.

The Indians (9-0, 7-0 BNC East), ranked No. 7 in the latest Class 4A poll, created five North Boone turnovers, including four interceptions and one fumble in their 54-14 Big Northern Conference East Division victory.

“Coach [Matt Lynch] has been yelling at us because we don’t have that many (turnovers) this season,” chuckled Nice, who grabbed two interceptions in the second quarter. “We don’t have as much as he wants us to.”

Defensive backs Jarren Jackson and Keenan DeBoer also had interceptions, while linebacker Drake Stavroplos recovered a fumble on just the second play from scrimmage.

Indians quarterback Zach Knobloch credited the defense for giving the offense extra chances to more damage. Three of the five turnovers led to Indians touchdowns.

“It created some momentum for us offensively,” Knobloch said. “We just came out firing and it was exciting.”

Thunder just short: For the second year in a row, Woodstock North came up one win shy of playoff eligibility.

“It’s tough for everybody,” Woodstock North coach Jeff Schroeder said.

The Thunder finished 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division after Friday night’s 35-21 loss to Grayslake North.

However, things could be different for the Thunder next season. Next year, Woodstock North will move into the newly formed Kishwaukee River Conference along with Woodstock, Burlington Central, Harvard, Johnsburg, Marengo and Richmond-Burton.

“Of course, it’s a rough way to end it. It’ll be nice going into the KRC next year,” Schroeder said. “The problem that’s so tough is staying healthy when you have just so fewer guys and so many games that you battle and you lose in the second half because either you run out of guys or they’re running out of gas. It’s just tough. It’ll be nice to be on an even playing field for once, for the first time in our school’s history.”

Great way to go out: Hampshire’s 26 seniors on the roster will be ending their high school football careers with a playoff appearance.

“These guys are a great group,” Whip-Purs coach Mike Brasile said. “They were my first group as I came into the school. We’ve got a few more weeks with these guys, and it should be a lot of fun.”

The only seniors that were on the last playoff roster from 2013-14 are WR-DB Mike Kruse and OL-DT Matt Kielbasa.

The Whips (6-3) will have quarterback Jake Vincent and wide receiver Jared Hornbeck to build around next year, along with a 7-2 sophomore team moving up. Hampshire meets DeKalb (7-2) in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday.

• John Wilkinson, Ryan Altman and Steve Theil contributed to this report.