Football: DeKalb to host Hampshire, Sycamore gets defending state champs

Winners of five straight games, the Sycamore football team will face an almost-as-hot, not to mention defending state chap, Nazareth Academy in the first round of the Class 5A Football Playoffs, announced Saturday night.

Four of the five area football teams made it in. In 6A, DeKalb earned a No. 5 seed and will host Hampshire and Kaneland was seeded eighth and will face Belvidere North. In 4A, No. 16 Genoa-Kingston will face No. 1 Phillips.

The Spartans (6-3) have won five straight and will face the Roadrunners (7-2), who have won four of five. Last year, Nazareth was the state champion in Class 6A.

Coach Joe Ryan said playing tough teams, even state champions comes, with making the playoffs.

"I think our kids will come back and get ready to play," Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. "When you're in 5A north, that's the way it is. You know it's a tough team you're going to play."

The Barbs (7-2) will get the No. 12 Whip-Purs (6-3) in the first round. It will be just the second playoff berth for Hampshire since 2009, while the Barbs are heading into the postseason for the third straight year. Last year, DeKalb won its first playoff game since 1989.

"Realistically once the playoffs start it doesn't matter in terms of who's been there before," Weckler said. "It's who hot right now and looking at Hampshire and what they've done this year and teams they've competed against it should be a fun night in DeKalb."

For the Cogs (5-4), they make it into the postseason after missing out last year. Bill McCarty gets them into the playoffs in his first year back at the helm of the Cogs. In his last year coaching them, 2010, the Cogs made the postseason.

"I don't think anything about it," McCarty said. "I'm just glad for the kids."

It's the fourth playoff berth with the Cogs for McCarty, who said the team will handle being the No. 16 seed.

"It's always nice to be the higher seed but that's not the way the chips fell," McCarty said. "But at least you're in."

Kaneland (6-3) draws Belvidere North (6-3), which went 8-2 last year. The Blue Thunder handed Auburn its only loss of the year, 40-32, in Week 3.

Kaneland coach Tom Fedderly did not return calls made by the Chronicle.

The Barbs will play at 7 p.m. Friday. Other dates and times have not been determined yet.