Romeoville football drops finale to Oswego East

ROMEOVILLE – Despite a no-quit effort, Romeoville dropped a 27-0 decision to Southwest Prairie Conference foe Oswego East on Friday night in the regular season finale for both squads.

The host Spartans (1-8, 1-6) struggled to get going from the start, falling behind 7-0 after the first 1:52 and watching their first drive of the game culminate in an end zone turnover. That was the first of five turnovers – four interceptions – on the night for Romeoville.

The second interception resulted in another Oswego East touchdown to give the Wolves a 14-0 lead with 7:03 left in the first half. The visiting side would add a 34-yard field goal in the final seconds of the half to take a 17-0 lead into the halftime break.

From there, the game was well in hand for the Wolves (6-3, 4-3), who would tack on a 17-yard field goal and another touchdown.

“As a coach, there aren’t too many positives, but for the players, there are a lot of things,” Romeoville head coach Oliver Gibson said. “Senior Anthony Kitchens, who played quarterback, is a [heck of an] athlete. We have two special running backs with Tyree Allen and Jordan Nettles. Those kids are going to be special.

“It feels bad when you lose. I feel bad for our seniors, because we had a good group; they were small but they’re mighty.”

Oswego East clinched a playoff berth with the victory.