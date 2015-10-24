Minooka football edges Plainfield North for fifth win

MINOOKA – One team was trying to keep alive its hope of reaching the playoffs while the other was looking for a share of a conference title and a first-round home playoff game.

Although a fifth victory doesn’t guarantee it of anything, that served as ample motivation for Minooka in its 16-14 Southwest Prairie Conference win over Plainfield North on Friday.

The Indians (5-4, 3-4) took control of a 7-7 contest by scoring twice early in the final quarter and then holding off a late challenge by the Tigers (6-3, 5-2), who were looking to share the SPC title with Oswego, who they defeated last week.

Minooka, which now has 35 playoff points, moved in front for good with 10:30 to play when Jaccor Blakney scored on a 1-yard run, but the extra point kick failed.

On North's ensuing series, Blake Parzych hit JD Ekowa as he was throwing a pass and Matt Brozovich got the interception and returned it to the Tigers 29. Seven plays later, Brennan Loughran made a 26-yard field goal to put the hosts up 16-7 with 6:41 left.

The Tigers closed to within 16-14 with 2:01 remaining after Ekowa (11 of 33 passing, 150 yards; 13 carries, 79 yards) tossed a 7-yard pass to Ryan Krzystofiak. North got the ball back in the final half minute but only reached Minooka's 36-yard line.

Minooka took a 7-0 lead with 18 seconds left in the first quarter when John Carnagio (20 of 32 passing, 257 yards) tossed a 20-yard pass to Isaiah Hill (nine catches, 112 yards). North tied it with 5:00 left in the third period when Ekowa threw a 19-yard strike to Zach Jarosz.