February 08, 2023
Minooka football edges Plainfield North for fifth win

By CURT HERRON
Minooka back Jaccor Blackney attempts to evade Plainfield North's JJ Frey on Friday in Minooka. The Tigers fell to the Indians, 14-16. (John Patsch)

MINOOKA – One team was trying to keep alive its hope of reaching the playoffs while the other was looking for a share of a conference title and a first-round home playoff game.

Although a fifth victory doesn’t guarantee it of anything, that served as ample motivation for Minooka in its 16-14 Southwest Prairie Conference win over Plainfield North on Friday.

The Indians (5-4, 3-4) took control of a 7-7 contest by scoring twice early in the final quarter and then holding off a late challenge by the Tigers (6-3, 5-2), who were looking to share the SPC title with Oswego, who they defeated last week.

Minooka, which now has 35 playoff points, moved in front for good with 10:30 to play when Jaccor Blakney scored on a 1-yard run, but the extra point kick failed.

On North's ensuing series, Blake Parzych hit JD Ekowa as he was throwing a pass and Matt Brozovich got the interception and returned it to the Tigers 29. Seven plays later, Brennan Loughran made a 26-yard field goal to put the hosts up 16-7 with 6:41 left.

The Tigers closed to within 16-14 with 2:01 remaining after Ekowa (11 of 33 passing, 150 yards; 13 carries, 79 yards) tossed a 7-yard pass to Ryan Krzystofiak. North got the ball back in the final half minute but only reached Minooka's 36-yard line.

Minooka took a 7-0 lead with 18 seconds left in the first quarter when John Carnagio (20 of 32 passing, 257 yards) tossed a 20-yard pass to Isaiah Hill (nine catches, 112 yards). North tied it with 5:00 left in the third period when Ekowa threw a 19-yard strike to Zach Jarosz.

