High school football: Richmond-Burton tops Genoa-Kingston to finish 8-1

GENOA – Genoa-Kingston was behind by a touchdown and driving down the field late in the game when they faced fourth down from the Richmond-Burton 7-yard line with a little over a minute remaining.

The Cogs failed on their fourth down attempt on an incomplete pass that secured the victory for the 14-7 win for the Rockets.

Richmond-Burton has made a habit of winning after late-game stops this season, doing the same in victories over Wauconda and Johnsburg.

"Our kids have done a good job late in games, reading their keys and fulfilling assignments," R-B coach Pat Elder said, adding the Rockets made a big play on first down to set up the stop.

R-B (8-1 overall, 6-1 BNC East was led by Joe Dittmar and Jake Kaufman. Dittmar came into Friday's game with nine touchdowns, while Wolfram averaged 8.2 yards per carry—however, he would not play in the second half because of injury but rushed for 37 yards in the first half.

Elder said it was too early to know how serious Wolfram's injury was immediately.

Dittmar and Kaufman would finish the game with 64 and 34 yards, respectively.

Richmond-Burton’s two offensive touchdowns came on the ground and the trio finished with 135 yards to the trio of running backs.

“We’re happy to get the win tonight,” Elder said. “I don’t know it was our cleanest game. We responded well after falling behind early. We had a nice drive to put us up 14-7 and our defense played well. They didn’t move the ball very much.”