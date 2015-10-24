High school football: Prairie Ridge runs away from Crete-Monee

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge’s Samson Evans raced down the sideline on the opening kickoff, destined for the end zone. But, seemingly out of nowhere, the last remaining Crete-Monee defender got an angle on Evans and dragged him down after 75 yards.

It was one of the few times all game Evans was denied. In Prairie Ridge's 52-33 victory over Crete-Monee, the sophomore quarterback rushed for 223 yards and an astounding six touchdowns.

"He rushed for six touchdowns?" Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said, almost in disbelief, when asked about Evans' game.

Yes, Evans scored so often that it was possible to lose count. The 1-yard sneak. The 36-yard dash around the edge on fourth down. The 2-yarder on the midline play. The 11-yarder. The 33-yard draw play on another fourth down. And finally the 10-yarder.

"Never in my life have I come close to scoring six," Evans said. "The most ever was three or four, but that was it."

Evans' performance — coupled with Manny Ebirim's 121 yards and two touchdowns, 90 yards from Cole Brown and some timely second-half defense — helped the Wolves pull away from Crete-Monee in a battle of two teams ranked in the top 10 in Class 6A.

The Wolves (8-1), which entered the game ranked No. 5 in Associated Press Class 6A poll, head to the postseason with eight straight victories and with a sound win over the No. 7-ranked Warriors.

"We wanted to come out and show that we can play with any team in 6A," Schremp said. "I think we just did."

The Warriors (7-2) rushing quarterback Clint Ratkovich, who rushed for 343 yards and four touchdowns against Prairie Ridge last season, kept Crete-Monee in the game with 208 yards and two touchdowns of his own. But in the second half, the Wolves forced turnovers on three consecutive possessions to pull away.

Prairie Ridge will find out its playoff seeding Saturday evening.

"We don't care who we're playing, whether it's the best team or the worst team in the playoffs," senior safety Nick Greenberg said. "We've got to come out strong. No team in the playoffs is a team you can walk over. We've definitely got to come out the same way we came out in this game."

The unsung hero: Nick Greenberg, Prairie Ridge, Sr., FS

In the third quarter, with both teams scoring seemingly at will, Greenberg intercepted Crete-Monee quarterback Isaiah Rucker on back-to-back possessions to help the Wolves pull away.

The number: 4 — The number of players with 100 yards in the game. (Prairie Ridge's Samson Evans had 223 and Manny Ebirim had 121. For Crete-Monee, Clint Ratkovich had 208 and Xavier Ledet had 133).

And another thing... Prairie Ridge punted for the first time with 2:24 remaining in the game, a sign of how effective their triple-option offense played Friday night.

Prairie Ridge 52, Crete-Monee 27

Crete-Monee 0 21 6 6 - 27

Prairie Ridge 14 13 13 12 - 52

First Quarter

PR- Ebirim 3 run (Greiner kick), 10:20

PR- Evans 1 run (Greiner kick), 1:48

Second Quarter

CM- Douglas 18 catch from Rucker (Graziani kick), 11:03

PR- Evans 36 run (kick failed), 7:14

CM- Ratkovich 65 run (Graziani kick), 6:55

PR- Evans 2 run (Greiner kick), 3:21

CM- Pate 17 catch from Rucker (Graziani kick), 14.9

Third Quarter

CM- Ratkovich 70 run (kick failed), 11:11

PR- Evans 11 run (Greiner kick)

PR- Ebirim 3 run (kick failed), 3:35

Fourth Quarter

PR- Evans 33 run (kick failed), 11:45

PR- Evans 10 run (pass failed), 6:01

CM- Ledet (run failed), 3:35

RUSHING— Prairie Ridge: Evans 24-223, Ebirim 29-121, Brown 10-90, Gulbransen 4-14. Crete-Monee: Ratkovich 22-208, Ledet 4-133, Pate 3-6. PASSING— Prairie Ridge: Evans 0-3-0-0. Crete-Monee: Rucker 4-7-1-52 RECEIVING— Crete-Monee: Pate 2-31, Douglas 1-18, Lenoir 1-3.