High school football: Marengo tops North Boone to finish regular season undefeated

MARENGO – Coming into Friday night’s game, Marengo had a lot to play for. Not only was it the Indians’ senior night, but it was also the first time since 1997 they Indians would finish a season undefeated.

Motivated by the chance to make history, the Indians scored seven times in the first half and forced five turnovers en route to a 54-14 victory over North Boone at Rod Poppe Field.

“The kids played hard,” Indians coach Matt Lynch said. “I’m really proud of them. We were focused all week and really wanted to win this game.”

The Indians’ (9-0, 6-0 BNC East) first scoring opportunity came after the defense forced a fumble just 13 seconds into the game. One minute later, running back Jarren Jackson capped off a 50-yard drive on a 1-yard run, his first of three scores.

Jackson finished with 173 yards on 16 carries, all of which came in the first half.

Perhaps the craziest play of the night happened with 9:14 left in the first when quarterback Zach Knobloch was flushed out to his right by defenders, scrambled from one sideline to the other and found receiver Craiton Nice down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown pass.

“We can’t really practice that [play], it kind of just happened,” said Knobloch, who completed seven of his 13 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. “We’ve been together so long that you get used to making plays like that.”

The Vikings (4-5, 3-4 BNC East) scored twice in the second half, but were held to just 150 yards.

Nice also played a big part on defense, grabbing two interceptions in a span of two minutes in the second quarter. Both also allowed the Indians to add to their sizable first half lead.

“All year, coach has been on us about getting turnovers,” Nice said. “…So, we really wanted to get after it and get it done.”

UNSUNG HERO

Craiton Nice, Sr., WR/DB

Nice was instrumental for the Indians’ success on both offense and defense. He caught two passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, and snagged two interceptions in the first half.

THE NUMBER

18- The number of years since Marengo last finished a season undefeated.

AND ANOTHER THING…

The Indians defense forced five turnovers, four of them coming in the first half and three of which led to points.

Marengo 54, North Boone 14

North Boone 0 0 7 7 14

Marengo 21 27 0 6 54

First Quarter

M-Jarren Jackson 1 run (Ramirez kick), 10:37

M-Nice 65 pass from Knobloch (Ramirez kick failed), 9:14

M-Gara 10 run (2-pt.good), 1:55

Second Quarter

M-Jarren Jackson 1 run (Ramirez kick), 11:31

M-Jarrell Jackson 33 pass from Knobloch (Ramirez kick), 8:28

M-Gara 2 run (Ramirez kick), 3:52

M-Jarren Jackson 79 run (Trainor kick failed), 2:53

Third Quarter

NB-Schuster 7 pass from Davis (kick good), 2:52

Fourth Quarter

NB-Buchner 8 pass from Schuster (kick good), 5:48

M-Jarrell Jackson 90 kick return (Trainor kick), 5:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Marengo: Jarren Jackson 16-173, Gara 12-77, Knobloch 5-minus 13, McMackin 5-9, Mackey 3-minus 6, Paar 1-minus 1. Totals: 42-239. North Boone: Schuster 6-27, Buchner 4-22, Hernandez 1-minus 1, Davis 7-minus 2. Totals: 18-46.

PASSING- Marengo: Knobloch 7-13-160-2(TD). North Boone: Davis 5-24-55-1(TD)-1(INT), Schuster 3-4-49-1(TD).

RECEIVING- Marengo: Nice 2-82, Jarrell Jackson 4-71, Olson 1-7. North Boone: Buchner 3-22, Hoffman 2-42, Izzo 1-20, Schuster 2-20.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Marengo 399, North Boone 150.

Sophomore Score: North Boone 56, Marengo 18.