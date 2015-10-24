High school football: Johnsburg finishes with win over Harvard

HARVARD – Johnsburg accomplished its main goal of assuring the most favorable playoff seed possible with its trip to Harvard.

The Skyhawks, who are in the football playoffs for the second straight year, played stingy defense and rode another big game from running back Alex Peete to a 38-16 Big Northern Conference East Division victory Friday at Dan Horne Field.

Peete rushed 32 times for 163 yards as Johnsburg moved to 7-2 overall, 5-2 BNC East. Peete said the slippery field was rough.

“I think the mud was ridiculous,” said Peete, who had one fumble. “It was like running on ice. With a slippery ball, we have to keep on covering it and use two hands.”

Harvard played a detemined game, but managed only nine yards of offense. The Skyhawks defense and the weather gave the Hornets offense fits all night.

Skyhawks running back-linebacker Bryce Smith recovered a bad snap in the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown.

Harvard’s biggest highlight of the game came in the third quarter when defensive lineman Easton Hall returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown.

“It feels great, it was the first interception and touchdown of my life.” Hall said. “Being a senior and our last game is kind of tough.”

“With five or six 8-0 teams in [Class] 4A, we are not sure if we host the first game or not,” Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “We will find out Saturday.”

Johnsburg 38, Harvard 16

JHS 15 10 0 13 - 38

HHS 8 0 8 0 - 16

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

J Smith 34 fumble recovery (Jayko kick) 7:40

H Perkins 21 pass from Peterson (2 pt conv) 4:38

J Peete 57 run (2 pt conv) 2:56

Second Quarter

J Buchanan 2 run (2 pt conv) 10:37

J Safety 2:35

Third Quarter

H Hall 41 intercept (2 pt conv) 2:05

Fourth Quarter

J Peete 2 run (Jayko kick) 11:18

J Peete 3 run (conv failed) 10:17

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING J: Peete 32-163, Lemcke 3-21, LoDolce 1-5, Buchanan 10- minus 21, Total 168; H: Freres 6-3, Rodriguez 1-1, Joyce 13-minus 2, Lehman 1-minus 13, Peterson 5-minus 16, Total minus 27

PASSING J: Buchanan 5-6-2 81, Total 5-6-2 81; H: Peterson 2-9-1 36, Total 2-9-1 36

RECEIVING J: Lemcke 1-30, Curry 1-18, Peete 1-18, Jordan 1-12, Smith 1-3, Total 81; H: Perkins 1-21, Rodriguez 1-15, Total 36

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: J: 249, H: 9

Johnsburg 38 Harvard 16 at Harvard

Sophomore game: JHS 27, HHS 0

