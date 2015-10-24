High school football: Huntley defeats Dundee-Crown to cap perfect regular season

CARPENTERSVILLE – After answering Huntley’s opening score with some trickery and a 9-yard Patrick Sprouse touchdown run, Dundee-Crown had a chance to take the lead at the start of the second quarter.

Huntley's defense held, however, forcing D-C into a 25-yard field goal attempt. Oscar Nava’s attempt was partially blocked, and quarterback Anthony Binetti and Huntley took over on its own 20.

On the first play from scrimmage, sophomore running back Eric Mooney took off, eluding tacklers and flying down the left sideline for an 80-yard score – and Huntley never looked back.

The Red Raiders scored 28 unanswered points en route to a 43-6 win in a Fox Valley Conference Valley Division football game at the Dundee-Crown Bowl, becoming the first team in school history to finish the regular season undefeated.

“Everyone was slipping and sliding all over the place with the mud," senior defensive lineman Tyler Larson said. "It was sloppy. ... I was nervous at the start of our game, but our defense finally clicked and our offense clicked and we got it going."

The victory also clinched the school’s first FVC Valley Division title. Huntley (9-0, 5-0 FVC Valley) should be one of the top seeds ranked in Class 8A when postseason pairings are announced Saturday.

Mooney finished with 182 total yards, including 134 rushing. He started with a 5-yard scoring run to open the game and a 16-yard pass from Binetti in the third. Senior Casey Haayer led all rushers with 168 yards and a touchdown, and Binetti finished 15 of 24 for 197 yards and two scores.

“You know, we kind of had a dream and a vision as soon as we lost a playoff game last year,” Huntley coach John Hart said. “Our commitment and our hard work in the offseason is really what it’s all about. And it’s paid off. Our coaches and our kids have worked as hard as you could possibly do to get to this point.”

The Raiders finished 8-1 in the regular season last year, but were bounced from the playoffs in the first round. That’s something this group of Raiders is hoping to avoid.

The Chargers (2-7, 1-4) tried to throw some tricks the Raiders’ way. Sean Jay, a running back, completed two passes for 109 yards. He almost connected for two scores to quarterback Patrick Sprouse and wide receiver Nick Shydlowski, but Huntley’s speedy defense caught up.

Greg Williams led the Chargers with 75 total yards and Shydlowski had 55 yards receiving. Sprouse caught one ball for 56 yards.

UNSUNG HERO

Tim McCloyn, Huntley, sr., LB

With Dundee-Crown driving, McCloyn sprinted across the field and forced a fumble that led to a Red Raiders offensive touchdown two minutes before halftime. Huntley led 29-6 at half.

THE NUMBER

9-0: Huntley’s regular season record, its best in school history

AND ANOTHER THING…

D-C RB/WR Sean Jay led the Chargers with 109 passing yards and D-C QB Pat Sprouse led the team with 46 rushing yards.

Huntley 43, Dundee-Crown 6

Huntley 8 21 7 7 – 43

Dundee-Crown 6 0 0 0 – 6

First quarter

H–Mooney 5 run (Coss from Binetti), 10:51

DC–Sprouse 9 run (pass failed), 8:48

Second quarter

H–Mooney 80 run (Alberts kick), 9:41

H–Haayer 7 run (Alberts kick), 6:25

H–Coss 14 pass from Binetti (Alberts kick), 2:01

Third quarter

H–Mooney 16 pass from Binetti (Alberts kick), 1:13

Fourth quarter

H–Mecozzi 21 run (McCloyn kick), 8:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Huntley: Haayer 22-168, Mooney 10-134, Binetti 4-17, Mecozzi 3-27, Brannon 3-8, Domingo 1-(minus 2). Totals: 43-352. Dundee-Crown: Sean Jay 5-minus 9, Greg Williams 12-35, Pat Sprouse 9-46, Jones 1-0, Grant 3-21, Carpenter 5-15. Totals: 35-108. PASSING–Huntley: Anthony Binetti 15-24-0-197. Dundee-Crown: Sprouse 4-13-1-47, Jay 2-2-0-109. RECEIVING–Huntley: Mooney 4-48, Coss 5-61, Frederick 4-44, Pfeifer 2-44. Dundee-Crown: Sprouse 1-56, Williams 2-40, Shydlowski 2-55, Barcklay 1-5. TOTAL YARDS: Huntley 549, Dundee-Crown 264. Sophomore score: Huntley 42, Dundee-Crown 0