High school football: Hampshire beats Woodstock to clinch playoffs

WOODSTOCK – Hampshire came out determined on offense from the outset, scoring touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions to defeat Woodstock 26-0 at Larry Dale Field.

The Whip-Purs (6-3,4-2 FVC) took the opening kickoff 70 yards on nine plays, with Jared Hornbeck hauling in the touchdown pass of 19 yards from Jake Vincent. The key play of the drive came on third and 10, with Jake Manning catching a 24-yard pass from Vincent for a first down to keep the drive alive.

According to Hampshire coach Mike Brasile, getting started quickly was one of the keys to the game.

"We were able to put some points on the board early," Brasile said. "Our kids executed the game plan and did a great job tonight."

Junior Jared Hornbeck was Vincent's favorite target on the night, finishing with six catches for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hornbeck plays alongside two of the area's leading receivers in Manning and Xavier Bennett.

"I was really happy to be able to contribute and help my team win an important game," Hornbeck said. "We all play for each other and support each other on this team."

Woodstock (2-7, 1-5 FVC) was able to move the ball but costly turnovers in the red zone stopped them from scoring. Nicholas Sundberg led the Blue Streaks in rushing with 53 yards on 11 carries while Jake Sumner had 5 receptions for 58 yards.

Jake Vincent ended the day completing 14 of 25 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns for Hampshire. Vincent led the area coming into the game in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Hampshire returns to the playoffs after missing them last year. Brasile hopes to have a couple of more weeks with his team. "We have some great kids on this team that play for one another and that's what football is all about here at Hampshire," Brasile said.

Hampshire 26, Woodstock 0

Hampshire 13 7 6 00 26

Woodstock 00 00 00 00 00

How They Scored:

First Quarter

H-Hornbeck 19 yd pass from Vincent (kick failed) 8:49

H-Bennett 11 yd pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick) 1:53

Second Quarter

H-Manning 11 run (Kielbasa kick) 6:12

Third Quarter

H-Hornbeck 24 yd pass from Vincent (kick failed) 1:22

Individual Statistics

Rushing-Hampshire: Lund 17-46, Curran 8-35, Vincent 2-0, Manning 1-11,

Seliga 2-12, Bennett 1-minus1, Tuzak 6-43, Burke 3-minus2 Total 40-144

Woodstock: Sundberg 11-53, Sumner 10-23, N.Thompson 3-27, Nattress 2-5,

Hogue 1-3 Total 27-111

Passing-Hampshire: Vincent 14-25-1-176yd, Burke 2-2-0-27yd Total 16-27-1-203 yd

Woodstock: Cullum 9-23-2-98yd

Receiving-Hampshire: Hornbeck 6-103, Bennett 4-37, Manning 2-33, Burke 1-10,

Seliga 1-11, Hicks 1-13, Homa 1-14 Total 16-203

Woodstock: Sumner 5-58, N.Thompson 3-32, Brainard 1-8 Total 9-98

Total Team Yards: Hampshire 347, Woodstock 209

Sophomore Score: Hampshire 20, Woodstock 12