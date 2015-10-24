High school football: Big second half leads Jacobs past McHenry

ALGONQUIN – McHenry and Jacobs started their regular season finale game as two teams that had their seasons going in completely different directions.

Yet at the half, McHenry led and, in terms of execution, looked like the better team as well.

Then the Golden Eagles woke up.

Jacobs outgained McHenry 272-32 in the second half and its defense and rushing attack took control and led them to the 38-14 win in Fox Valley Conference Valley Division play.

The Golden Eagles (7-2, 3-2 FVC Valley) went to their running attack in the second half and the results were 32 unanswered points and a win that may earn them a home playoff game as they open the playoffs next weekend.

“To their credit, they came out ready to play in the first half and we had a lackadaisical effort,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “In the second half, we came back and did what we had to do as a team after that comedy of errors in the first half.”

Jacobs turned the ball over three times and McHenry took advantage. The Warriors (1-8, 0-5 FVC Valley) shut Jacobs out in the first quarter and built a 14-0 lead right at the start of the second quarter and led 14-6 at the half.

The Jacobs defense forced four turnover and didn’t allow a first down in second half as McHenry only mustered 32 yards of total offense.

“We weren’t playing with intensity in the first half and we had a defensive plan that just wasn’t working,” Jacobs’ safety Conrad Beech said. “We made some adjustments and started flying around making good plays.”

Beech had a fumble recovery and an interception for Jacobs to lead the defense.

The rushing attack also got going with the Barnes brothers. Sean Barnes rushed the ball 15 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns and Mat added 10 carries for 83 yards and two more touchdowns.

McHenry again played a solid first half of football but couldn’t make it count in the second half, which has become a bit of a theme for them this season. The defense in particular played well in the first half, Gio Purpura had an interception and forced fumble and Joe Martin added a fumble recovery and an interception.

“For some reason, they got the momentum in the second half and we couldn’t execute our offense,” McHenry coach Dave D’Angelo said. “We showed a lot of character in the first half and I’m very proud of how the kids played today and with everything going like it did this year.”

UNSUNG HERO

Jack Golnick

Jacobs, Sr., OL-DL

Golnick and the rest of the Jacobs offensive line took control in the second half as the Golden Eagles almost tripled their rushing output from the first half. Jacobs finished with 324 rushing yards and only attempted two passes in the second half.

THE NUMBER

7: The number of playoff teams the Warriors played (or were supposed to play) this season.

AND ANOTHER THING...

As Jacobs began to pull away in the second half, one play pretty much epitomized McHenry's second-half luck. Golden Eagles kicker Jack Hichew kicked a line drive that hit one of the McHenry up men and bounced right back to him for an easy onside kick recovery.

Jacobs 38, McHenry 14

McHenry 7 7 0 0 - 14

Jacobs 0 6 18 14 - 38

First quarter

McH- McInerney 59 pass from Spooner (Olmos kick), 5:58

Second quarter

McH- Pautz 3 run (Olmos kick), 11:56

J- M. Barnes 33 run (kick failed), 9:37

Third quarter

J- Katrenick 9 run (2-pt failed), 8:22

J- S. Barnes 9 run (2-pt failed), 6:00

J- S. Barnes 6 run (kick failed), :9.6

Fourth quarter

J- M. Barnes 6 run (Hichew kick), 10:56

J- Copeland 58 pass from Katrenick (Hichew kick), 8:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Jacobs: S. Barnes 15-147, Katrenick 7-33, M. Barnes 10-83, Meland 1-minus 4, Washington 9-63, Fitzsimons 8-minus 8, Cooley 1-10. Totals: 48-324. McHenry: Purpura 12-27, Delgadillo 6-25, Szamlewski 1-4, Pautz 6-33, Spooner 3-minus 15, Waddington 1-2, K. Wheat 1-0, Schmidt 2-7, Vazquez 1-2. Totals: 33-85. PASSING- Jacobs: Katrenick 6-14-2-156. McHenry: Spooner 4-14-2-79. RECEIVING- Jacobs: Copeland 2-69, Meland 2-28, M. Barnes 1-41, Loewen 1-8. Mchenry: McInerney 3-72, Purpura 1-7. TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Jacobs 480, McHenry 164. Sophomore score: McHenry 44, Jacobs 14.