For Burlington Central football, ‘a night to remember,’ at last

BURLINGTON – By no means was anything the Burlington Central football team did this year easy.

With zero wins through the team’s first eight games, with nothing to play for after being eliminated from the postseason five weeks into the season, there was something that kept the Rockets coming back.

It was pride. The wins might not have come for most of the year, but behind senior running backs Jason Berango and Brad Sorensen, BC found the win column in the final game of the season, beating Rockford Christian, 32-6, in Big Northern Conference East Division play Friday night.

Both Berango and Sorensen found the end zone twice, and senior Tommy Moretti added the final score for the Rockets (1-8, 1-6 BNC East).

“You find out what kind of character you have in these situations,” Berango said. “There were definitely times where everyone wanted to just give up during this season, but we still had a season to finish. It’s a tough feeling to be done playing football and it all hasn’t sunk in yet, but it’s a good way to end here and get a win for the first time for this team and a new coach.”

First-year coach Jason Newburger faced the usual obstacles upon joining the program, but each successive loss added on. His base objective: Trying to get a team of teenagers to care about the team, the sport and each other with essentially nothing to play for.

“It was a challenge,” Sorensen said. “Change is a big part, with a new coach and a new system and it’s probably one of the hardest things for guys our age to do, to adapt to change in a sport we love. We had our backs against the wall, and it was gut-check time. You signed up for this sport, you love this sport and now you have to go out and finish this sport, and we did that tonight.”

There was a sense of relief from Newburger. It was tough for the players to see defeat after defeat each week after the amount of time spent on preparation, but it wasn’t easy being the coach, either.

“It was tough. I told the guys it was tough,” Newburger said. “We talked after Week 5 when we were eliminated from the playoffs, I told the guys, especially seniors, that the rest of this season they were going to learn a lot about themselves with not a lot to gain. The scores may not have indicated how hard these guys busted their tails for this program. I’m proud of every single one of these kids for hanging in there.”

Before Friday, BC had not scored more than 14 points in game, but had 20 points at halftime against the Royal Lions (0-9, 0-7).

Regardless of whether it was against a now winless Rockford Christian team, there were strides being made in a lot of people’s eyes.

There was still passion for the program. There was not a place to park anywhere near the football field Friday night in a game between two teams who entered without a win. Let’s put it this way: The fans weren’t on the Royals Lions’ side.

Rockets fans have been waiting to celebrate a victory, and they have it. The season that seemed all for naught ended with smiles.

“These kids deserve to feel this way, and record aside, I’m so proud of these kids,” Newburger said. “Most weeks it hasn’t been enough, but tonight it was. For the seniors, to see it all come together on this night, for that group of guys, one last time on Rocket Hill, it just kind of all painted a nice picture for a night that we hope they will remember for a long time.”