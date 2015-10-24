Football: Oswego East locks in Week 10 playoff game

Behind another stellar defensive effort, the Oswego East football team spoiled Romeoville’s Senior Night celebration with one of their own, as a 27-0 victory on Friday assured the Wolves of a spot in the IHSA playoff picture.

For the Spartans (1-8, 1-6 Southwest Prairie Conference), the loss marked the end of a difficult 2015 season, while the Wolves (6-3, 4-3) move into the Class 7A playoff bracket.

Oswego East received the No. 26 seed in the 32-team field and will travel to No. 7 Geneva (8-1) on Friday at 7 p.m to start the postseason. The Vikings enter the game off a 41-27 win over Larkin, and their only loss came in a 24-14 decision to Batavia in Week 8 to finish second in the Upstate Eight (River) Conference.

"Friday night we pretty much knew we were going to Geneva," Oswego East head coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "Geneva is a very quality football program; very well coached with some very talented kids. At this point, when you get into the playoffs, everyone is good. We're going to go out there and hopefully play our game and give it our best shot."

The confident Wolves are also riding a three-game winning streak and have taken four of their last five overall. The Wolves are approaching the postseason – their second such trip in three years (2013) – one game at a time. This is just Oswego East's second postseason bid in school history.

Last Friday in Romeoville, it took Oswego East just five snaps into their first possession to score, as junior quarterback Jaylon Banks connected with junior wide receiver Kijana Caldwell on an 8-yard touchdown with 10:08 to go in the first quarter. A touchdown in the opening 40 seconds of the game was called back on a holding penalty.

Oswego East scored again on Banks’ 11-yard pass to junior running back Tyran Bailey in the first five minutes of the second quarter, but it was the defense that stood out in the game.

Not only did the team post its second shutout of the season, but it recorded five turnovers, four on interceptions. They also forced three punts for the Spartan offense, which struggled to get much of anything going despite having several good chances in the first half.

“Coming into this game, we’d given up 14 points per game, and we hadn’t given up more than 28 points, so our defense is something that we’ve been working on since the start of the season,” LeBlanc said. “It’s something we’ve been able to hang our hat on.”

When the defense wasn’t making plays, the offense picked up where it left off.

The Wolves tacked on a 34-yard field goal with 43.6 seconds left in the first half and added a 17-yarder about five minutes into the second half for a 20-0 lead. After another interception to start the fourth quarter, they capitalized on a touchdown from Banks to senior wide receiver Mitchell Glende from three yards out to make it 27-0 with 8:12 left in the game.

“Jaylon is a kid that’s starting to understand what we’re doing offensively,” LeBlanc said. “We’re fortunate that we have some athletes that we can get involved (in our offensive packages), and in the long run, that makes us difficult to prepare for in terms of other teams that play us.”