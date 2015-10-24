Football: Oswego earns sole possession of SPC title

The Oswego football team started the night playing for chance to host a first-round playoff game, and but the game turned into much more as the Panthers ended the night with an undisputed fifth straight Southwest Prairie Conference championship.

As the final seconds ticked away on Oswego’s 28-7 victory over Plainfield South, rumors started spreading through the Panther sideline of Minooka’s win over Plainfield North to break a tie atop the SPC standings. Panthers finish 6-1 in the SPC, while Plainfield North and Plainfield South tied for second at 5-2.

"I was shocked and I wanted to see (the score) before I believed it. ... It was a good win for us, and we got a little help," Oswego head coach Brian Cooney said.

Oswego was forced into a tiebreaker situation after a loss to Plainfield North the week prior, but Oswego senior captain Chad Marsh took matters into his own hands early after the defeat and helped get the Panthers back to the win column. Marsh not only had choice words for his teammates at practice this week, but spoke volumes with his three-touchdown night and big defensive effort against the Cougars.

"We treated this week like a playoff week in how we prepared. After coming off that tough loss to North, everyone stepped up their game," Cooney said. "We asked our kids not to look out the window and point blame but look in the mirror and ask what they can do to make this situation better. The tempo for the week really got set when, without being directed, one of our captains Chad Marsh came out and gave a motivational speech to his team. He challenged them to kick it into gear. It really set the tone and it was good to see him take control."

Now 7-2 overall, Oswego received the No. 15 seed in the 32-team Class 8A playoff bracket and will open the postseason on Friday at Ken Pickerill Stadium, hosting No. 18 Belleville East (6-3). The Lancers come into the game off a 24-21 win over Collinsville last weekend and finished second in the Southwestern Conference behind undefeated Edwardsville.

Belleville is the most populated city in the Metro East region of the St. Louis area, and Belleville East has an enrollment of 2,504 students.

"It is a little bit more difficult to know who they are as a program and who their kids are in their strengths and weaknesses because we're so far removed from playing a team in the St. Louis region, so that's a little bit of a disadvantage, but I assume they're going through the same disadvantage," Cooney said. "They're definitely a playoff team, that's for sure. They're a step faster than maybe some of the teams that we've played, so our kids are going to have to be in the right spot."

Last Friday in the final game of the regular season, Plainfield South accepted the opening kickoff, but fumbled on its first play from scrimmage to set the tone for the night. Oswego responded off the turnover with its first touchdown of the game – a 3-yard quarterback sneak from Steven Frank – and the Panthers went ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter on a 1-yard score from Marsh.

Marsh finished with nine carries for 76 yards while Erik Vargas Jr. rushed 23 times for 69 yards and Frank rushed for an additional 55 yards on seven carries. The passing game was limited on a rainy night, with Frank completing six of 18 passes for 58 yards and two interceptions.

"We're known for our ground game, but we got away from it at the beginning of the season because we've got a pretty good quarterback. We were forced to go back to it and this was a good win," Marsh said.

The Cougars put together a 13-play drive to get on the scoreboard and came up big on a fourth-and-12 situation when quarterback Jackson Howarth found Austin Deal for a 21-yard gain to the Oswego 12. Two plays later, Howarth threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jake Portz and Enrique Carbajal's extra point was good for a 14-7 score.

Oswego's Freddy Walton intercepted Howarth at the Plainfield 21, and Marsh scored on the first play from scrimmage to give Oswego a 21-7 lead with 1:45 to play in the third quarter. Midway through the fourth, the Panthers added one final score as Marsh reached the end zone for a third time for the 1-yard TD with 4:34 to play. That was set up by a big first down run from Marsh to the Plainfield South 18.

“The intensity picked up this week and we came into this game more focused than any other game I’ve played in,” Marsh said. “Overall, you could tell this was different from the start with the turnover on the first play from scrimmage and the momentum never stopped. We kept fighting through the weather.”