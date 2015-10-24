Cogs’ chance at upset falls just short against Richmond-Burton

GENOA – Genoa-Kingston came up just short of forcing overtime in a 14-7 loss against Richmond-Burton on Friday night.

The Cogs found themselves behind by a touchdown and driving down the field late in the game when they faced fourth down from the Richmond-Burton 7-yard line with little over a minute left in the game.

The Cogs failed on their fourth down attempt on an incomplete pass that secured the victory for the Rockets.

“I think our guys played very well.” Genoa-Kingston coach Bill McCarty said. “We played well on both sides of the ball and forced some turnovers but in a close game like this to come out on the losing end, it hurts.”

The Cogs were led on offense by Kegan Shannon, who had 60 yards and a touchdown. Shannon now has 681 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns on the season. Fellow running back Daniel Guardi had 51 yards rushing.

Genoa-Kingston (5-4 overall, 4-3 Big Northern Conference East) welcomed a backfield trio in Joe Dittmar, Jake Kaufman, and Joe Wolfram that have been a force this year.

In a run-first offense, Richmond-Burton (8-1 overall, 6-1 BNC East was led by Dittmar and Kaufman. Dittmar came into tonight's game with nine touchdowns, while Wolfram averaged 8.2 yards per carry—however, he would not play in the second half because of injury but rushed for 37 yards in the first half. Dittmar and Kaufman would finish the game with 64 and 34 yards, respectively.

Although Richmond-Burton’s two offensive touchdowns came on the ground, the Cogs contained the attack fairly well—allowing 135 yards to the trio of running backs.

“I think the injury to one of their backs hurt them a little bit in the second half,” McCarty said. “I just have to give the credit to the kids and the coaching staff who put together a great game plan and executed it well. I want them to keep their heads up and we’ll see what happens in the playoff selections tomorrow.”