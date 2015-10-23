High school football: Marengo WR-DB Jarrell Jackson commits to Illinois State

Marengo wide receiver-defensive back Jarrell Jackson, perhaps the area’s most dangerous big-play threat, has picked NCAA Division I Illinois State University to play football next year.

Jackson, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior, has 18 touchdowns on 70 touches from scrimmage. He received an offer from Redbirds coach Brock Spack’s staff this season and committed last week. He can sign his national letter of intent Feb. 3.

Jackson produced big plays for the Indians last season, but has been more explosive this year, with 36 catches, 13 of which have gone for touchdowns. He also has 34 carries for 280 yards and five touchdowns.

“I worked in the offseason on my stamina and I’m playing both ways,” Jackson said. “I do a lot of speed and agility.”

Jackson worked out in Rosemont with Top Gun 7-on-7 and also played in several tournaments through the winter and spring. He finished third in the Class 2A 100 meters at the track and field state meet as a sophomore.

Illinois State was the only offer Jackson received, and coincidentally, it was where Indians coach Matt Lynch played in the early 1990s.

“It’s a great opportunity for him, for any kid to accept an offer to play at the Division I level,” said Lynch, who was a linebacker with the Redbirds. “He’s a great athlete. In this game, you can’t coach speed. He has tremendous feet. His feet and hips are great, and athletically, those are great tools to have.”

Jackson is a big reason Marengo is 8-0 and ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll. The Indians can wrap up their first unbeaten regular season since 1997 Friday against North Boone.

Illinois State coaches will look at Jackson to play either receiver or cornerback, although Lynch felt they would look at him on offense first.

“Coach Spack has a tough decision what side of the ball [Jackson] will play on,” Lynch said.

Jackson said he would prefer to play receiver.

“I went to a game there a few weeks ago and their coaching staff is really nice,” Jackson said. “The environment is great. And they’ve been really good lately.”

The Redbirds were Football Championship Subdivision national runners-up last season.

Huntley linebacker Tim McCloyn also is committed to ISU.