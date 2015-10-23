High school football: Cary-Grove shuts out Crystal Lake South

CARY – A sign of what kind of night it was for Cary-Grove came just before halftime when quarterback J.P. Sullivan took a low, slippery snap on an extra point, quickly aborted the kick and circled around the backfield.

Sullivan lofted a pass into the end zone and Kyle Pressley, who released just as he was supposed to, cradled the ball as he slid on the grass for the 2-point conversion.

Not much of anything went wrong for the Trojans. Not much has gone wrong for their past four games.

The powerful running game produced three 100-yard rushers and the defense was unyielding as C-G defeated Crystal Lake South, 43-0, in their Fox Valley Conference Valley Division football game Friday at Al Bohrer Field.

C-G (8-1, 4-1) finished second in the division, behind Huntley, and will await a first-round playoff game as the pairings will be announced Saturday night. The Trojans think they will be in Class 7A, although there is a chance they could fall to 6A.

South (5-4, 2-3) lost its third consecutive game, but will make the postseason with ample playoff points in the IHSA’s system.

“We’ve done a really good job the past few games of setting the tempo right off the bat,” Trojans senior tight end-defensive end Erik Norberg said. “We’re all fired up. We have the energy we should have on Game 1 and every game is like that now for us.”

The Trojans' defense pitched its second shutout and allowed the Gators only 42 total yards and three first downs.

“The defense, again, really played well,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “Giving up six points with our starters the last three weeks is pretty impressive. We’re getting to the ball, we’re playing fast and our guys are reading their keys. We went back to the film and we’re playing the way we should be playing.”

C-G’s offense racked up 496 yards and played its second unit the entire fourth quarter. Running back Ryan Magel carried six times for 135 yards, becoming the first Trojan other than fullback Tyler Pennington to be a game’s top rusher. Pennington carried 28 times for 133, while running back Kyle Pressley added 125 yards on four attempts.

“We had great blocking up front from everyone,” Magel said. “Our offensive line really got to our blocks, which opened up the outside. Our defense is playing faster, our offense is playing faster, I think we’ll have a good shot in the playoffs.”

South was only able to cross midfield twice in two fourth-quarter drives. The cutoff for playoff points has never been higher than 40 for five-win teams and the Gators will have close to 45 points.

“Those teams have prepared us,” Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said of finishing with Huntley, Jacobs and C-G. “Jacobs is able to throw the ball, Huntley is a balanced team and now Cary runs the ball all over the place. They’ve helped us prepare. We should be in, it’s a matter of who we play. Sometimes you have to get a little lucky with your draw.”

UNSUNG HERO

Brock Iverson

Cary-Grove, 8, Water Boy

Trojans coach Brad Seaburg invited Iverson, who is part of the Junior Trojans youth football program, to join the team on the sideline. Iverson has leukemia and cannot play football anymore. The Cary and Fox River Grove communities have banded together to support the family and C-G did its part Friday.

THE NUMBER

42

Total yards of offense for Crystal Lake South, which found everything tough against C-G’s defense.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Cary-Grove is headed to the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year, the longest current string of any area team. South had the previous longest string at 12, which ended in 2013.

Cary-Grove 43, Crystal Lake South 0

CL South 0 0 0 0 – 0

Cary-Grove 7 8 14 14 – 43

First quarter

CG–Pennington 2 run (Walsh kick), 6:37.

Second quarter

CG–Pennington 1 run (Pressley pass from Sullivan), 0:04.

Third quarter

CG–Magel 25 pass from Sullivan (Walsh kick), 3:20.

CG–Magel 72 run (Walsh kick), 0:47.

Fourth quarter

CG–Gleeson 1 run (Walsh kick), 4:08.

CG–Pressley 73 run (Walsh kick), 1:10.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–CL South: Nolan 8-15, Maule 3-13, Sheehan 8-10, Leva 3-8, Gardner 4-2, Coughlin 1-minus 6. Totals: 23-42. Cary-Grove: Magel 6-135, Pennington 28-133, Pressley 4-125, Wlash 4-25, Hughes 5-23, Skol 3-15, Gleeson 2-10, Sullivan 6-10, Collins 1-minus 5. Totals: 58-471. PASSING–CL South: Nolan 2-6-0-0, Coughlin 0-1-0-0. Cary-Grove: 1-5-0-25, Collins 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING–CL South: Coughlin 1-3, Murtaugh 1-minus 3. Cary-Grove: Magel 1-25. TOTAL TEAM YARDS–CL South 42, Cary-Grove 496. Sophomore score: Cary-Grove 28, CL South 0.