Prep football: 2015 Week 9 Herald-News preview capsules

MARIST AT JOLIET CATHOLIC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium

Last year: JCA 32, Marist 7

Records: Marist (5-3, 4-2 in East Suburban Catholic), JCA (7-1, 5-1)

AP rankings: JCA is No. 2 in Class 5A.

The skinny: Both teams are coming off losses. Marist fell to Nazareth, 62-45, and JCA came up short at Benet, 24-21, in Week 8. Marist is averaging 40 points a game and the Hilltoppers will be the Redhawks’ sixth playoff-bound opponent. JCA is averaging 38.9 points and Marist is its fourth playoff-bound foe. The Hilltoppers must win to guarantee at least a share of the ESCC title.

The pick: JCA

JOLIET WEST AT LOCKPORT

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Lockport 46, Joliet West 28

Records: Joliet West (4-4, 2-4 in SouthWest Suburban Blue), Lockport (3-5, 3-3)

The skinny: Joliet West, which has missed quarterback Alex Tibble in the second half of the season, ended a streak where it had lost four of five with last week’s 28-27 overtime victory over Stagg. That kept the Tigers’ playoff hopes alive, and to qualify for a second straight year, they also must beat Lockport, which has won two straight, including last week’s 33-16 victory over Bolingbrook.

The pick: Joliet West

JOLIET CENTRAL AT STAGG

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Stagg 46, Joliet Central 6

Records: Joliet Central (0-8, 0-6 in SouthWest Suburban Blue), Stagg (1-7, 0-6)

The skinny: Stagg has been better than its 1-7 record indicates, so Central must come up with a huge effort if it is to avoid the SWS Blue cellar and end its long losing streak. To be successful, the Steelmen likely will need big production from its Zach Wisneski-led passing game.

The pick: Stagg

BOLINGBROOK AT HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Bolingbrook 28

Records: Bolingbrook (4-4, 3-3 in SouthWest Suburban Blue); H-F (8-0, 6-0)

AP rankings: H-F is No. 1 in Class 8A.

The skinny: Bolingbrook turned the ball over seven times in last week’s 33-16 loss to Lockport. The Raiders must do a better job of valuing their possessions to stay in the game against H-F, which many have termed one of the most talented teams in Illinois.

The pick: H-F

SANDBURG AT LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Lincoln-Way East 42, Sandburg 13

Records: Sandburg (6-2, 5-1 in SouthWest Suburban Blue), Lincoln-Way East (6-2, 5-1)

AP rankings: Lincoln-Way East is No. 7 in Class 7A.

The skinny: With a victory, Lincoln-Way East will claim sole possession of second place in the SWS Blue – or share the title, if Bolingbrook can upset Homewood-Flossmoor. The Griffins will rely on their typically strong defense to limit Sandburg’s attack.

The pick: Lincoln-Way East

PLAINFIELD NORTH AT MINOOKA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Plainfield North 60, Minooka 20

Records: Plainfield North (6-2, 5-1 in Southwest Prairie), Minooka (4-4, 2-4)

The skinny: Plainfield North is coming off the high of ending Oswego’s 33-game SPC winning streak. A victory over Minooka would mean a share of the league title and probably a more favorable playoff draw. Minooka can get to five wins with a victory but still may not make the playoffs because of a shortage of playoff points.

The pick: Plainfield North

PLAINFIELD SOUTH AT OSWEGO

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Oswego 35, Plainfield South 14

Records: Plainfield South (5-3, 5-1 in Southwest Prairie), Oswego (6-2, 5-1)

AP rankings: Oswego is No. 13 in Class 8A.

The skinny: Plainfield South is bidding to be the second Plainfield school in two weeks to knock off Oswego after North turned the trick last week. The defensive-minded Cougars should be in the playoffs regardless of the outcome, but they will do no worse than share the SPC title with a victory.

The pick: Oswego

PLAINFIELD EAST AT PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Plainfield East 44, Plainfield Central 14

Records: Plainfield East (3-5, 3-3 in Southwest Prairie), Plainfield Central (0-8, 0-6)

The skinny: Plainfield East is hoping to win four of its past six games and finish the season above .500 in the SPC. The Bengals’ only losses in the conference have been to tri-leaders Plainfield South, Plainfield North and Oswego. Plainfield Central, meanwhile, is bidding to end a losing skid that began in Week 9 of the 2012 season.

The pick: Plainfield East

LINCOLN-WAY WEST AT LINCOLN-WAY NORTH

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last year: Lincoln-Way West 35, Lincoln-Way North 24

Records: Lincoln-Way West (7-1, 5-1 in SouthWest Suburban Red), Lincoln-Way North (8-0, 6-0)

AP rankings: Lincoln-Way West is No. 5 in Class 5A, Lincoln-Way North No. 3 in Class 6A

The skinny: Last year, Lincoln-Way West trailed North, 24-7, and rallied to win, 35-24. So North, playing its final regular-season game, will have revenge on its mind. A common opponent of interest is Thornton, which beat West, 35-28, after building a big lead and later lost to North, 28-26.

The pick: Lincoln-Way North

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL AT THORNTON

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Thornton 32, Lincoln-Way Central 29

Records: Lincoln-Way Central (4-4, 3-3 in SouthWest Suburban Red), Thornton (7-1, 5-1)

AP rankings: Thornton is No. 8 in Class 6A.

The skinny: It comes down to the playoffs starting a week early for Lincoln-Way Central. Either the Knights upset Thornton or they do not participate in the postseason. Central is coming off a 45-18 loss to Lincoln-Way North, and the Knights’ defense must step up against a potent Thornton offense.

The pick: Thornton

LAKE FOREST ACADEMY AT PROVIDENCE

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Providence 41, Lake Forest Academy 7

Records: Providence (2-6), Lake Forest Academy (3-5)

The skinny: After all the injuries Providence endured during the season, and all the strong opponents the Celtics have faced, it will be nice to finish the season with a victory, which likely will happen. Lake Forest Academy is not in the same class with most of the teams on Providence’s schedule.

The pick: Providence

MANTENO AT WILMINGTON

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Wilmington 21, Manteno 7

Records: Wilmington (8-0), Manteno (8-0)

AP rankings: Manteno is No. 5 in 4A, Wilmington No. 2 in Class 3A.

The skinny: This game is huge for both sides for reasons of an undefeated season and maximizing playoff position. On the other hand, the combatants wrapped up conference titles – Manteno in the Interstate Eight Large and defending Class 3A state champion Wilmington in the Interstate Eight Small – two weeks ago.

The pick: Wilmington

– Dick Goss,

dgoss@shawmedia.com