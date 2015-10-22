High school football: For Richmond-Burton, playoffs an expectation

Richmond-Burton’s football players try not to dwell on their impressive playoff streak, but it’s always in the back of their minds.

No team wants to be the one to let down their predecessors.

“We don’t talk about it much. We don’t make a big deal about it,” senior tight end-linebacker Trevor Anderson said. “But secretly it is a big deal. It’s pretty special.”

R-B (7-1 overall, 5-1 Big Northern Conference East Division) locked down a postseason spot two weeks ago and will head to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. The Rockets can assure a high seed with a win at Genoa-Kingston (5-3, 4-2) in their 7 p.m. game Friday.

“[The playoff tradition] is motivational. It’s something to strive for,” running back-linebacker Joe Dittmar said. “I had an older brother [Nick] on some of those teams. I remember going to games and watching them. It was always a dream; I wanted to be there. Now we have that opportunity and we want to make it count.”

R-B suffered its only loss, 28-14 to Marengo, in Week 4, although the Rockets have been the only team to challenge the unbeaten Indians.

“We really progressed as the season has gone up front,” Rockets coach Pat Elder said. “We thought that would be a strength, but the last four or five games you’ve seen us really start to assert ourselves with that. It’s a great opportunity for the kids to put themselves where they’re going to have a chance to have success.”

The line of Fred Bush, Dalton Wagner, Brandon Ignalls, Matt Ferraro and Willie Zaremba have paved the way for leading rushers Dittmar and Joe Wolfram. R-B has used its philosophy of a power running game and solid defense to produce the second-longest playoff streak among area schools, behind only Cary-Grove’s 12 straight seasons.

“We work well as a unit. We’re not individuals, we’re not selfish players,” Dittmar said. “We have one common goal we all strive for. I love the spot we’re in and the opportunity we’re given. We have a lot of trust in teammates around us that we’ll do our job.”

When the current Rockets were playing with the Stateline Comets, R-B’s feeder program, and watching R-B games, they saw some successful playoff teams. From 2008 through 2011, the Rockets reached one state championship game, two semifinals and one quarterfinal.

“They were just killing every team [in 2011], and watching them develop and knowing I was going to play for Richmond next year was pretty special,” Anderson said. “They were in a quarterfinal or semifinal every year.”

Elder knows that helps with continuity.

“The fact we’ve had success and maintained it, our kids expect that,” Elder said. “They watch it, we have great support from our youth program [the Comets]. We hope that they hope to be out on the field some day playing with us.”

Elder credits his coaching staff for developing the players, as well as the players and parents for buying in to the program. The success in reaching the postseason helps validate all of that.

Making the playoffs is always a goal, but R-B wants to hang around longer this time. Since playing in the 2011 state championship game, R-B is 1-3 in the playoffs.

“The past couple years we’ve been one-and-out,” Anderson said. “We’re looking to turn that around this year.”

Postseason fixture

Some facts about Richmond-Burton, which is headed to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive time.

• The Rockets have tied their longest playoff string in school history, from 1984 to 1992 under former coach J. Randy Hofman.

• In the past eight years, R-B is 13-8 in the playoffs.

• The streak almost ended in 2013 when the Rockets were the final team of 256 to qualify.

• The Rockets made it to the Class 4A semifinals in 2008, quarterfinals in 2009, semifinals in 2010 and championship game in 2011 (they lost to Rochester, 42-39).