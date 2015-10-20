High School Football: Prairie Ridge vs. Crete-Monee offers ranked matchup

Prairie Ridge, which has been rolling along, racking up huge points since its season opener, should get a strong test with its regular-season finale Friday hosting Crete-Monee.

The two teams are 7-1 and both ranked in The Associated Press Class 6A poll – Prairie Ridge is No. 5, Crete-Monee is No. 7.

Prairie Ridge held that spot its had for a few weeks, one behind No. 4 Cary-Grove (7-1) when the rankings were announced Tuesday. C-G handed Prairie Ridge its only loss, 21-14, in the opener.

Huntley (8-0) moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 in Class 8A after its 62-19 win against McHenry. The Red Raiders can record their first unbeaten regular season with a win against Dundee-Crown Friday.

Marengo (8-0) maintained its No. 7 spot in Class 4A and Marian Central (6-2) held on to No. 8 in Class 5A.

Richmond-Burton (7-1) was tied for the most votes just outside the top 10 in Class 4A.

FOOTBALL

State Rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (10) (8-0) 100 1

2. Loyola (8-0) 90 2

3. Edwardsville (8-0) 68 3

4. Naperville Central (7-1) 64 4

5. Hinsdale Central (7-1) 56 5

6. Huntley (8-0) 46 9

7. Brother Rice (7-1) 42 6

8. Oak Park-River Forest (7-1) 34 7

9. Barrington (7-1) 23 8

10. Maine South (6-2) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Niles Notre Dame 7, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Oswego 2, Palatine 1, New Trier 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Glenbard West (12) (8-0) 120 1

2. Libertyville (8-0) 108 2

3. Chicago Mt. Carmel (7-1) 89 3

4. Batavia (7-1) 72 5

5. Normal Community (7-1) 71 6

6. Simeon (6-2) 50 T7

7. Lincoln-Way East (6-2) 41 T7

8. Geneva (7-1) 33 4

9. Rockford Auburn (7-1) 27 9

10. Glenbard North (6-2) 19 10

Others receiving votes: Benet 16, Whitney Young 8, East St. Louis 5, Glenbrook North 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(10) (8-0) 109 1

2. Montini (1) (8-0) 100 2

3. Lincoln Way North (8-0) 85 3

4. Cary-Grove (7-1) 72 4

5. Prairie Ridge (7-1) 60 5

6. Lemont (7-1) 58 6

7. Crete-Monee (7-1) 41 7

8. Harvey Thornton (7-1) 37 9

9. DeKalb (7-1) 11 NR

10. Normal West (5-3) 7 NR

(tie) Riverside-Brookfield (7-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Oak Forest 6, Belvidere North 5, Hinsdale South 4, Reavis 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Washington (8) (8-0) 112 4

2. Joliet Catholic (4) (7-1) 106 1

3. Nazareth (6-2) 80 5

(tie)Triad (8-0) 80 6

5. Lincoln Way West (7-1) 58 7

6. Peoria Notre Dame (7-1) 54 3

(tie) Peoria Central (7-1) 54 2

8. Marian Central (6-2) 33 8

(tie) Champaign Central (7-1) 33 9

10. Highland (7-1) 17 10

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 13, Sterling 9, Westinghouse 6, Lindblom 2, Normal University 2, Centralia 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (14) (8-0) 157 1

2. Phillips (8-0) 140 2

3. Rockford Lutheran (1) (8-0) 121 3

4. Althoff Catholic (1) (8-0) 115 4

5. Manteno (8-0) 87 5

6. Geneseo (7-1) 74 6

7. Marengo (8-0) 68 7

8. Columbia (8-0) 38 8

9. Taylorville (8-0) 28 9

10. Murphysboro (7-1) 16 10

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 8, Richmond-Burton 8, Quincy Notre Dame 6, Plano 4, Herrin 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. St. Joseph-Ogden (4) (8-0) 139 2

2. Wilmington (11) (8-0) 137 1

3. Bloomington Central Catholic (7-1) 107 3

4. Bishop McNamara (7-1) 101 4

5. Princeton (8-0) 85 5

6. Sterling Newman (7-1) 75 6

7. North-Mac (8-0) 70 7

8. Newton (8-0) 51 8

9. Monticello (7-1) 38 9

10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-1) 18 T10

Others receiving votes: Elmwood-Brimfield 3, Byron 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Tuscola (14) (8-0) 147 1

2. Downs Tri-Valley (1) (8-0) 136 2

3. Pana (8-0) 108 5

4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-0) 82 10

5. Maroa-Forsyth (6-2) 71 6

6. Orion (7-1) 64 8

7. Hall (6-2) 63 3

8. IC Catholic (7-1) 49 9

9. Chester (7-1) 45 4

10. Eldorado (8-0) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 16, Bismarck-Henning 11, Rockridge 7, Nashville 2, Lawrenceville 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (13) (8-0) 139 1

2. Stark County (1) (8-0) 110 2

3. Arcola (8-0) 109 3

4. Polo (8-0) 92 5

5. Dakota (7-1) 90 4

6. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (8-0) 65 6

7. Annawan Wethersfield (7-1) 61 7

8. Ottawa Marquette (8-0) 42 8

9. Carrollton (7-1) 31 9

10. Forreston (6-2) 20 T10

Others receiving votes: Villa Grove 7, Galena 3, Pawnee 1.