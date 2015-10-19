Head Start starts preschool classes at new location in Crystal Lake, a month later than hoped

Community Action Agency for McHenry County Head Start site director and afternoon teacher Shari Figueroa greets students as they arrive by bus at the new Crystal Lake location on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The location's opening was delayed about a month by a shortage of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services employees to handle the applications. (H. Rick Bamman)

CRYSTAL LAKE – Attendance at one of the newest Head Start preschool classes consisted a bunch of heres, a smattering of aquís and one dinosaur roar.

The class, which is run by the Community Action Agency for McHenry County using federal grant dollars, held its first morning and afternoon preschool classes for 32 children from Crystal Lake, Lake in the Hills and Algonquin at its newest location Monday, a month after the nonprofit had been ready to go.

Head Start provides early-childhood education to low-income families across the country. A family of three would need to make less than $20,090 to qualify, and a family of four would need to make less than $24,250.

The delay had been caused by shortage of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services employees to handle the applications like the one for the new space at Real Life Church in Crystal Lake, a department spokesman said.

It did not affect the other area Head Start locations in Harvard, Cary and McHenry or the existing program at Bethany Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake, but the effect could still force the Woodstock-based nonprofit to make cuts in other areas, Executive Director Alma Wright said.

The group has already been paying rent for the new space and salaries for its staff, and they won't know until May what the full impact on the budget will be, Wright said, adding that she's already looking for volunteers to help with the summer preparation that is normally handled in part by extra temporary staff.

The preschool teachers have held three one-hour, one-on-one home visits with each child while waiting for the approval to come through, site director and afternoon preschool teacher Shari Figueroa said.

"Now they know us, and we're excited to get them in a group," Figueroa said before the bus full of the afternoon class arrived at the church late Monday morning for their first class.

How much these days will count for, if anything, still needs to be determined by the regional Head Start office, Wright said, adding that it should help but she'll still likely have to extend the school year several weeks to meet the 128-day minimum school year. She also plans on including parents in the talks about how far into summer break they'll take the classes.

The delay also raises worries for next year as Congress considers making the program full day, which would mean the local Head Start program would need to double its classroom space or lower the number of children it serves, Wright said. She expects a decision by December on whether the change will occur.