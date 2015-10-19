Goss: North’s win over Oswego provides playoff lift

Several factors go into attempting to determine which area football teams have a chance to do significant damage in the playoffs.

How good is the team to begin with? How healthy is it? How does its talent level match up with the talent level of potential opponents in that class? Will the team get a good draw, or quite the opposite, when the pairings are announced?

Taking all of that into consideration before the Week 8 games, I had a half-dozen area schools on a list that I felt were threats to go deep into the playoffs – Wilmington in Class 3A, Joliet Catholic in 5A, Lincoln-Way West in either 6A or 5A, Lemont in 6A, Lincoln-Way East in 7A and Plainfield North in 7A.

Plainfield North was the one I wasn’t sure about. If the Tigers had lost Friday to Southwest Prairie heavyweight Oswego, the best they could have done was finish 6-3. That could have led to a difficult first-round matchup.

Now, after North’s 37-25 victory that ended the Panthers’ 33-game conference win streak, the Tigers are looking at a 7-2 season – if they can win Friday at Minooka – and a more favorable draw.

But more than that, Friday’s victory was huge for other reasons. It threw the Southwest Prairie race into a three-way tie entering Week 9, with North, Oswego and Plainfield South all 5-1. South will visit Oswego on Friday, so North would share the title with the winner if it wins at Minooka.

Friday’s result also reinforced in the Tigers’ collective mind they are capable of competing with top teams in the state. Oswego always is a threat to enjoy success in the playoffs, especially with a quarterback the caliber of Steven Frank. Without a doubt, beating the Panthers spoke volumes.

“I hope this win gets us to where our program continues to get better,” North coach Tim Kane said. “This was certainly big.”

The Tigers have an outstanding passing game led by quarterback JD Ekowa and wide receiver Zach Jarosz. Niko Capezio and TJ Kane are other targets who can get downfield and get open. What the Tigers are missing is 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end Kyle Speas, who broke his collarbone a couple of weeks ago in the Plainfield Central game.

Speas also is a key on the basketball team. He is expected to be out until mid-December, perhaps a bit longer.

“We miss Kyle Speas,” Jarosz said. “I am out there playing every game for him.”

The Tigers also sport a defense that is solid, capable of helping carry them in the playoffs. Defensive ends Zach Shelton and Tim Donnahue, tackles Ari Ekowa, Shawn Bruns and Leo Santos, linebackers Will Stoll and JJ Frey and defensive backs Johnny Goodson, Dillon McCarthy, Alec Lopez, Kevin Block and Anthony Fumagalli were among the contributors against Oswego. The 25 points the Panthers scored are the most North has allowed in any game.

Meanwhile, kudos to Plainfield South for the season it has had after opening 0-2. If the Cougars – who, remember, beat North, 6-3, a month ago – finish 5-4, they likely will draw a difficult first-round playoff opponent. However, if they can beat Oswego and reach 6-3, they should get a somewhat more favorable draw.

Who knows? Maybe South will make it two straight for playoff-bound Plainfield schools over Oswego. And perhaps that can help fuel a Cougars’ playoff run.

North’s victory over Oswego has made the Tigers much more formidable foe for Minooka as the Indians make last ditch-effort to reach the playoffs. The 17-8 loss at Oswego East last week left Minooka 4-4, and the Indians have only 30 playoff points (opponent victories).

If Stagg beats Joliet Central on Friday, Lockport beats Joliet West and Minooka knocks off Plainfield North, the Indians would finish 5-4 with 35 points. The points needed to get in with a 5-4 record usually does not drop below 36, but that’s not to say it can’t happen.

As usual, interesting story lines have developed among our Southwest Prairie teams.

