Inside Prep Football: Prairie Ridge FB Nathan Griffin questionable for regular-season finale

Northwest Herald Power Rankings

1. Huntley (8-0): The Red Raiders are poised for their first unbeaten regular season in school history, with Dundee-Crown remaining this week. They are ranked No. 9 in Class 8A.

2. Cary-Grove (7-1): The Trojans, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, are looking at a favorable seed in whichever class (6A or 7A) they land. Their only loss was against Huntley.

3. Prairie Ridge (7-1): The Wolves, No. 5 in Class 6A, have an area-best 421 points and have been pretty much unstoppable during their seven-game winning streak.

4. Marengo (8-0): The Indians’ closest game was a 14-point win against Richmond-Burton (7-1). They should finish 9-0 for the first time since 1997.

5. Jacobs (5-2): The Golden Eagles bounced back from two losses to beat Crystal Lake South, 35-14, Friday. They gave Huntley its only close game in a 22-19 loss.

NOTEWORTHY

Griffin hurting: Prairie Ridge fullback Nathan Griffin carried twice for 56 yards in Friday’s 42-7 win against Woodstock North, but suffered a high ankle sprain and left the game. Emmanuel Ebirim replaced Griffin and ran 13 times for 81 yards.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp said Griffin would be questionable for Friday’s game with Crete-Monee.

“Nathan is tough to lose, but we have a great backup in Manny,” Schremp said.

Gets the call: Marian Central called up sophomore quarterback Gavin Scott recently to the varsity, where he has been playing tight end and punting. Scott (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) was a tough player to bring down when he was running.

The Hurricanes sophomores, with A.J. Golembiewski quarterbacking, moved to 7-1 Friday.

THIS WEEK'S TOP GAMES

Crete-Monee (7-1) at Prairie Ridge (7-1) 7:15 p.m. Friday, Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium

The Warriors are No. 7 in Class 6A, Prairie Ridge is No. 5. The Wolves have been rolling opponents and can get a good playoff tune-up from facing a tough team.

Hampshire (5-3) at Woodstock (2-6) 7:15 p.m. Friday, Larry Dale Field

The Whip-Purs likely will not have enough playoff points to qualify with only five wins, so they need to beat the Blue Streaks to assure a postseason berth.

Alden-Hebron (4-4) at Westminster Christian (6-2) 1 p.m. Saturday

The Giants need a victory to qualify for the playoffs, and the Warriors are in third place in the Northeastern Athletic Conference.

Woodstock North (4-4) at Grayslake North (5-3) 7:15 p.m. Friday

North should have ample playoff points if it can reach five wins, but the Knights have been the second-best team in the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division.