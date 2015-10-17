Batavia football overcomes turnovers to stop Geneva and win River title

GENEVA – It wasn’t easy. But why would it be in the Upstate Eight Conference River Division championship game against rival Geneva?

The Vikings tried time after time to take the momentum away from the Batavia football team, but as linebacker Colin Thurston and cornerback Brett Bowman said with a smile after the game, “Don’t bet against the Bulldogs.”

As the final buzzer sounded at Burgess Field on Friday, it didn’t matter how they did it, but the Bulldogs took down the Vikings, 24-14, for their 30th straight conference win, which clinched at least a share of its fifth straight UEC River title.

“This isn’t a fun rivalry for us … it’s not,” said Batavia coach Dennis Piron, who has never lost a River Division game in his four-plus years at the helm of the Bulldogs. “We want to win this game. When these kids are in first and second grade, we talk about this game – how we have to beat Geneva and how important it is to beat your rival. I’m so proud of these kids and how they battled all night long.”

Battling all night long might be an understatement. There were too many times to count where Batavia (7-1, 5-0 UEC River) could have let Geneva back into the game.

Two stick out more than any. Three straight times Batavia running back Zach Garrett (31 carries, 95 yards) was stopped from the 1-yard line, including a fourth down, goal line stand by the Vikings to end a 17-play, near 10-minute drive by Batavia, and get the ball back late in the third quarter.

But the Bulldogs sacked Geneva quarterback Sean Chambers, and eventually forced a punt. Chambers and Geneva (7-1, 4-1) were without receiver Jack Wassel for what coach Rob Wicinski called team disciplinary reasons. Wassel could miss the remainder of his senior season.

But even if Wassel did play, it would be hard to have stood out opposite No. 3 in the now undefeated white jerseys of Batavia. Canaan Coffey had a career game, hauling in 12 passes for 211 yards, and what proved to be the game-winning score on an 88-yard connection from Kyle Niemiec (20 for 31 for 356 yards and two touchdowns) early in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs a 21-7 edge.

“We haven’t quite faced adversity like this at all this year,” Coffey said. “We definitely had to focus in, and it was an amazing feeling right now. After that goal-line stand, we just got so pumped up and wanted to finish strong and play a clean game the rest of the way and that’s what we did.”

“Momentum shifts were a huge part of this game,” Thurston said. “Our defense has won games for us, and just the way the game was playing out, we knew our defense would have to make some plays and aside from the first drive where they got the touchdown (42-yard run by Geneva’s Justin Taormina), we were great from there.”

But Coffey’s score wasn’t the dagger, as Chambers found Donny Friedel on a 33-yard score to narrow the Vikings’ deficit back to seven points with 7:04 to play.

Thus came the second time that Geneva had the chance to snag the momentum. After Niemiec overthrew a receiver on third down, with less than six minutes remaining and the score 21-14, Coffey went back to punt. After punting the ball, Coffey was run into by Geneva’s Loudon Vollbrecht, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down.

The penalty allowed Batavia to take a few more minutes off the clock and freshman Jack Carlson’s 28-yard field goal with 3:04 to go to secured the victory.

Geneva took its first loss of the season and has now lost its past five matchups in this rivalry series. Wicinski knows his team wasn’t sharp.

There was no avoiding the missed opportunities the Vikings had and Chambers, who completed just nine of 27 pass attempts for 124 yards, was unable to gain quite enough of a rhythm to overcome this adversity.

“Hats off to [Batavia],” Wicinski said. “That’s a great football team, and they were better than us tonight. I don’t think we were very sharp, but our focus shifts now. We still have football ahead of us and it’ll be tough, but we’ll get through this.”

Batavia could clinch the UEC River title outright with a win in Week 9 against Streamwood.

BATAVIA 24, GENEVA 14

Batavia 14 0 0 10 – 24

Geneva 7 0 0 7 – 14

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

GEN – Taormina 42 run (Hines kick), 9:58.

BAT – Niemiec 3 run (Carlson kick), 5:53.

BAT – Coffey 7 pass from Niemiec (Carlson kick), :51.

Sercond quarter

No scoring

Third quarter

No scoring

Fourth quarter

BAT – Coffey 88 pass from Niemiec (Carlson kick), 8:20.

GEN – Friedel 33 pass from Chambers (Hines kick), 7:04.

BAT – Carlson 28 FG, 3:04.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Batavia: Garrett 31-95, Niemiec 15-15, Coffey 2-15, Anderson 1-0. TOTALS: 49-125. Geneva: Taormina 13-69, Bodine 2-42, Swanson 2-16, Chambers 7-11, Kemp 1-5, Skibinski 1-4. TOTALS: 26-147.

PASSING – Batavia: Niemiec 20-31-1-356. Geneva: Chambers 9-27-1-124.

RECEIVING – Batavia: Coffey 12-211, Albanese 2-65, Bowman 2-38, Stuttle 2-21, Fitch 1-11, Stokke 1-10. Geneva: Skibinski 5-57, Friedel 1-33, Buck 1-14, Taormina 1-12, Erdmann 1-8.

TOTAL YARDS: Batavia 481, Geneva 271.

Sophomore score: Batavia 26, Geneva 20.