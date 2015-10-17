St. Charles North retains crosstown bragging rights, beats St. Charles East

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles North quarterback Zach Mettetal passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the North Stars beat crosstown rival St. Charles East on Friday night, 31-10, in the Upstate Eight Conference River Division football game.

Mettetal hit Jack Wolf from 4 yards out late in the third quarter and scored on a keeper from 7 yards out in the second half to break open what had been a tough defensive battle through 24 minutes.

Even with Mettetal’s passing touchdown, the Saints were able to cut the North Stars’ lead to one score, 17-10, on a Nick Candre 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. When the Saints’ DeAnde Allen recovered the ensuing onside kick with 8:21 to play, the Saints appeared to have all the momentum in the contest.

However, on the Saints’ first play from the North Stars 42-yard-line, Dante Macaluso fumbled the ball and the North Stars recovered. North proceed to march down the field and go back up by two scores on Mettetal’s touchdown run.

“We made too many mistakes,” Saints coach Bryce Farquhar said. “We didn’t execute.”

The loss knocks the Saints (3-5, 3-3 UEC River) out of playoff contention.

“We are a junior team, but with this loss we are not playoff eligible,” Farquhar said. “This game was about our seniors. They deserved better than this.”

North (6-2, 3-2) retained the Crosstown Showdown Cup, but more importantly clinched an automatic spot in the playoffs for the second year in a row with the win.

“Our defense came up big,” North coach Robert Pomazak said. “It was a great effort by our defense.”

Despite cramping up during the contest, Eric Lins led the North Stars with 157 yards rushing, including a 49-yard run that set up a score.

“Eric had a big game for us,” Pomazak said. “He produced when we needed him. “

Lins said he was happy to play a role in the squad’s victory.

“You have to love when you can beat your crosstown rival,” Lins said.

The North junior said no one lost their composure when the Saints’ recovered the fourth-quarter onside kick.

“We kept our heads and just kept doing what we’ve been doing,” Lins said.

North Star outside linebacker Blake Saltsman put the icing on the cake when he intercepted a Zach Mitchell pass at the Saints’ 11-yard line and waltzed into the end zone untouched with 2:05 to play.

East broke out on top in the game, scoring on a Cam Canales 2-yard run with 1:14 to play in the first quarter.

North got a 32-yard field goal from Adam Durocher and an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mettetal to Jayson Reckards to put the North Stars up 10-7 at halftime.

ST. CHARLES NORTH 31, ST. CHARLES EAST 10

North 0 10 7 14 -- 31

East 7 0 0 3 -- 10

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

East – Canales 2 run (Candre kick), 1:14

Second quarter

North – Durocher 33 field goal, 2:24

North – Reckards 11 pass from Z. Mettetal (Durocher kick), 38.9 seconds

Third quarter

North – Wolf 4 pass from Z. Mettetal (Durocher kick), 1:05

Fourth quarter

East – Candre 22 field goal, 8:21

North – Z. Mettetal 7 run (Durocher kick), 4:31

North – Saltsman 11 interception return (Durocher kick), 2:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – North: Lins 20-155; Z. Mettetal 7-1; Novotney 1-5; Duhownik, 9-32. Total 37-193. East: Mitchell 12-10; Canales 17-114; Jett 13-35; Macaluso 5-34; Galante 1-24; Hatch 1-2; Wright 2-10. Total 51-230.

PASSING – North: Z. Mettetal 14-18-157. East: Mitchell 2-11-1-11.

RECEIVING: North: Hammer 6-67; Novotney 4-32; Reckards 3-40; Joyce 1-18. East: Canales 1- minus 1; Candre 1-12.

TOTAL OFFENSE: North 387. East 241. SOPHOMORE GAME: East 33, North 28