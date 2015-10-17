Plainfield North football beats Oswego, grabs first-place tie in SPC

As incredible as his fourth touchdown reception of the night was, Plainfield North wide receiver Zach Jarosz said it has been practiced.

“Honestly, in practice, that’s all we do,” Jarosz said after his one-handed grab in the end zone put the Tigers back ahead of Oswego, 30-25, midway through the fourth quarter Friday. “Practicing the one-handed catch gets my hands warmed up. It must have been a sign when we practiced it all the time.”

A Kevin Block 24-yard interception return for a touchdown moments later, and North was celebrating a 37-25 victory and grabbing a share of first place in the Southwest Prairie with Oswego and Plainfield South, who will meet next week in the season finale.

The loss was the first in the SPC for Oswego (6-2, 5-1) since the final game of the 2010 season. The Panthers had their 33-game conference winning streak snapped.

"You can't spot a good team that big of a night (North led 18-0 and 24-6). I'm proud of the way we fought back," Oswego head coach Brian Cooney said. "We clawed our way back, but we picked the worst night to play our worst football."

Plainfield North (6-2, 5-1) scored three touchdowns in the first six minutes for an 18-0 lead and was ahead 24-6 early in the third quarter. However, Oswego mounted three consecutive scoring drives, the last after a Tigers' fumble on a kickoff return, to grab a 25-24 lead with 9:11 left.

After a 42-yard Tyler Hoosman run, Plainfield North was facing third-and-8 at the Oswego 19. Jarosz ran a wheel route down the right side. He leaped high and caught Ekowa's pass with his right hand only for the go-ahead score.

"That was an unbelievable catch, and Hoosman had the good run to set it up," Plainfield North coach Tim Kane said. "Zach had another real good catch earlier. He's been doing a great job. Big-time players show up in big games and big moments, and that's what he and JD did."

The miraculous grab was the fourth TD reception for Jarosz, who caught five passes for 109 yards. Ekowa completed 13 of 22 for 277 yards and five touchdowns, beginning with a 75-yard strike to Niko Capezio on the first play from scrimmage. The quarterback also rushed for a net of 48 yards.

Jarosz's other TD receptions covered 10, 21 and 32 yards. Ekowa was 5 of 9 for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

"At halftime (when North led 18-6), I let the kids know it was up to them. We came back, but the bottom line on the night was we did not execute. We had dropped balls, and we sure missed blocks," Cooney said.

Block's pick-six, on a play where Ari Ekowa applied heavy pressure to Oswego quarterback Steven Frank, was his second of the game. Frank completed 19 of 38 passes for 244 yards and netted 45 yards rushing, but the two interceptions by Block and one by sophomore safety Dillon McCarthy, along with Johnny Goodson's forced fumble and recovery, were huge.

"That's a Division I quarterback they have in Frank," Kane noted. "Our DBs battled, and our defensive front did, too. At the end of the game, we made the big stops.

“This certainly is a big win. It’s a statement on how hard we’ve worked. The kids showed great character coming back after they took the lead.”