Minooka football stumbles at Oswego East, falls 17-8

OSWEGO – With time running out on the regular season, Minooka traveled to Oswego East for a pivotal Southwest Prairie Conference game with playoff ramifications for the identical 4-3 squads.

The Wolves scored 17 unanswered points to secure a 17-8 victory in Week 8 and all but crush the Indians' hopes at a postseason bid. Minooka now sits at 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the SPC heading into the final regular season game against Plainfield North.

"Every game is a must-win. We knew this was an important game," Minooka head coach Paul Forsythe said.

Minooka linebacker Kenneth Kirkland gave the Indians an early spark when he blocked Oswego East punter Chase Bruns and returned the ball into the end zone. Quarterback John Carnagio connected with Jacob Adams for the two-point conversion, and Minooka tried to set the tone with an early 8-0 score with 5:11 to play in the first quarter.

But for the remaining three quarters, the Minooka offense sputtered. Oswego East scored on a 28-yard connection from Jaylon Banks to Kaelub Newman for an 8-7 score early in the second quarter. Minooka held the slim lead until Bruns kicked a 36-yard field goal with 4:37 left in the third quarter, giving Oswego East a 10-8 edge.

The Indians recovered a late Oswego East fumble on the Minooka 7, but the offense moved the ball just 13 yards and turned the ball over on downs. Five plays later, the Wolves scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper for the final score of the night.

“Defensively, it seemed like we were on the field the majority of the night,” Forsythe said. “Offensively, we struggled a little bit up front. We’d have a couple positive plays and get into a long situation – second and 13 – and that’s tough to overcome. When we struggle up front and get into long situations, teams bring pressure – that’s tough.”