High school football: Richmond-Burton downs North Boone, moves to 7-1

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton dominated the offensive line of scrimmage leading to six rushing touchdowns and a 42-19 victory over North Boone.

Leading the balanced attack for the Rockets (7-1, 5-1 BNC) were Joe Dittmar with 12 carries for 108 yards with two touchdowns and Joe Wolfram with 8 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. In all, 10 Rockets carried the ball for positive yardage on the night.

"I was pretty happy with the way that we played offensively. We came out and were able to execute well," Rockets coach Pat Elder said.

The Vikings (4-4, 3-3 BNC) took the opening kickoff 14 plays, but the drive was stopped with an interception in the end zone by Brady Gibson. From there, the Rockets went on an eight play, 80-yard drive capped by a 1-yard run by Dittmar to open the scoring.

The Rockets used their powerful running game to score three touchdowns in the second quarter to stretch their lead to 28-6 at the half.

The defense had four interceptions of two different Viking quarterbacks that led directly to three touchdowns. Defensive back Blaine Bayer, a 5-foot-7 and 148-pound junior had three of those interceptions. Bayer also had a key 35-yard punt return in the third quarter.

"I was just playing my reads and had a good break on the ball," Bayer said. "I love playing football here at Richmond Burton, it's just awesome."

On the night, the Rockets outgained the Vikings 352 total yards to 184 with 317 of those yards coming on the ground.

The Rockets finish the regular season next week against Genoa-Kingston and then are looking forward to the playoffs.

"We need to worry about Genoa next week, they are trying to make the playoffs," Elder said. "We need to go down there and try to get the win and improve our seed for the playoffs."

Richmond Burton 42, North Boone 19

Richmond Burton 7 21 7 7 42

North Boone 00 6 6 7 19

How They Scored:

First Quarter

RB-Dittmar 1 run (Kilcoyne kick) :53

Second Quarter

RB-Dittmar 10 run (Kilcoyne kick) 8:56

RB-Gibson 6 run (Kilcoyne kick) 5:10

NB-Schuster 80 yd kickoff return (kick failed) 4:57

RB-Kaufman 10 run (Kilcoyne kick) 1:36

Third Quarter

NB-Buchner 3 run (pass failed) 8:25

RB-Wolfram 48 run (Kilcoyne kick) 7:15

Fourth Quarter

RB-Fritz 8 run (Kilcoyne kick) 11:54

NB-Brown 1 run (Guevara kick) 4:12

Individual Statistics

Rushing-Richmond Burton: Dittmar 12-108, Wolfram 8-104, Hill-Male 9-57,

Kaufman 1-10, Gibson 2-8, Guenther 3-6, Collis 1-0, Pieroni 1-4, Fritz 3-13,

Wasilewski 2-7 Total 42-317 North Boone: Schuster 12-35, Buchner 7-16 ,Brown 5-22, Morris 6-4 Total 30-77

Passing-Richmond Burton: Gibson 1-2-0-35yd North Boone: Schuster 6-11-2-55yd, Morris 5-17-3-52yd Total 11-28-4-107yd

Receiving-Richmond Burton: Wolfram 1-35, North Boone: Hernandez 2-13,

Brown 1-8, Hoffman 3-42, Buchner 3-19, Schuster 1-8, Corsen 1-17 Total 11-107

Total Team Yards: Richmond Burton 352, North Boone 184

Sophomore Score: Richmond Burton 47, North Boone 42