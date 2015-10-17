High school football: Prairie Ridge dominates Woodstock North

WOODSTOCK – Until Friday night, Prairie Ridge junior fullback Emmanuel Ebirim had waited patiently for his number to be called for consistent first-team reps.

Ebirim got his chance after starting fullback Nathan Griffin went down midway through the first half with an injury, carrying the ball 13 times for 81 yards and three touchdowns en route to the Wolves’ 42-7 victory over Woodstock North in a Fox Valley Conference Fox Division contest to clinch the Fox Division title.

“We know Manny’s got it in him,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “It’s just a matter of getting him reps. Those first quarter reps are a little different than when you’re up by a few scores.”

The Thunder (4-4, 2-3 FVC Fox) grabbed a 7-0 lead late in the first after quarterback Matt Zinnen capped off a 70-yard drive with a three-yard keeper.

Zinnen, who was used primarily as a running back before Friday, led the Thunder with 52 yards on 11 carries. He also threw for 31 yards on 2-of-6 passing with an interception.

“Our kids came out and played really hard,” Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. “…We’re playing a school double our enrollment, and one of the top-ranked teams in 6A. We came out and battled.”

The Wolves (7-1, 6-0 FVC Fox), averaging 60 points-per-game, answered fast, tying the game just two minutes later on Ebirim’s two-yard run.

In the second quarter, the Wolves tacked on another pair of scores, including Ebirim’s second score of the night, a 19-yard scamper, when he plowed through two levels of defenders on his way to the endzone.

“We’re just taught to keep on running, keep our feet moving,” Ebirim said.

Wolves quarterback Samson Evans led the Wolves with 160 yards on 26 carries. He also scored twice in the second half. Griffin had a 56-yard run on his first carry before leaving the game.

UNSUNG HERO

Emmanuel Ebirim, jr., RB/LB

Ebirim stepped up in place of injured starting fullback Nathan Griffin, carrying the ball 13 times for 81 yards and found the endzone three times in the Wolves’ 42-7 win.

THE NUMBER

52.6 - Despite scoring 42 points, the Wolves lowered their average points-per-game total to 52.6.

AND ANOTHER THING…

The Wolves defense held the Thunder to 55 yards in the second half after allowing 117 in the first.