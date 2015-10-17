High school football: Marengo dominates Rockford Christian, moves to 8-0

ROCKFORD – After tossing a career-high six touchdowns in the first half Friday night, Marengo senior quarterback Zach Knobloch took a seat on the bench in the second half.

The Indians did what they wanted against the Royal Lions, scoring 27 points in the first quarter and 26 more in the second – clinching a share of their first Big Northern Conference East Division title since 1997 with a 59-13 win.

Jarrell Jackson had 165 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Jarren Jackson ran it 24 times for 172 yards and two scores. Craiton Nice hauled in two and had 76 yards. Adam Roudabush and Colton Wightman each added one touchdown through the air, and Joseph Mier had a 61-yard punt return for his first varsity score.

The Indians, really, had every reason to celebrate.

But Knobloch and Marengo (8-0 overall, 6-0 BNC East) didn’t take the time to gloat. They simply congratulated their opponent, thanked their fans and walked off the field hand-in-hand.

“It means a lot right now, but it’s hard to explain,” said Knobloch, who was 9 of 13 for 283 yards. “It was a goal of ours (to win the BNC East), but our biggest goal is the next week and the week after that. We want to get better; we aren't finished."

Marengo, ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Class 4A Poll, can finish the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1997 with a win against North Boone.

“Last year we didn’t finish, so that was one of the terms that we used this year,” Jarrell Jackson said. “This year we’ve finished."

The Indians defense handled Rockford Christian's offense with ease, holding them to 112 total yards and 25 rushing. The Indians offense, meanwhile, rolled up 455 total yards, including 345 in a 53-point first half. Jarrell Jackson scored on a 45-yard pass as the last seconds ticked off the clock in the second quarter.

“It means a lot to the kids and the community,” Marengo coach Matt Lynch said of clinching a share of a division title. “But first of all we have to play Week 9. We have to concentrate on beating North Boone, and just try and win a football game. That’s all we look at, one week at a time.”

UNSUNG HERO

Joseph Mier, Marengo, jr., RB/DB

Mier scored his first career varsity touchdown on a 61-yard punt return midway through the second quarter to give the Indians a 40-6 lead.

THE NUMBER

6: Touchdown passes for Marengo QB Zach Knobloch, a career high.

AND ANOTHER THING...

The Indians defense recorded three sacks (Kyle Gara, Colton Wightman, Austin Farrell) and held Rockford Christian to only 25 yards rushing, including minus-4 in the second half. Almost half of Rockford Christian QB Pat McMahon's 87 passing yards came on a 42-yard score in the fourth.

Marengo 59, Rockford Christian 13

Marengo 27 26 6 0 – 59

Rockford Christian 0 6 0 7 – 13

First quarter

M–Jarren Jackson 1 run (Ramirez kick), 10:57

M–Nice 19 pass from Knobloch (Ramirez kick), 9:17

M–Roudabush 4 pass from Knobloch (Ramirez kick), 5:21

M–Jarrell Jackson 73 pass from Knobloch (kick missed), 2:53

Second quarter

M–Wightman 27 pass from Knobloch (run failed), 10:53

RC–Chase Rosche 22 pass from P. McMahon (2 pt. failed), 6:27

M–Mier 61 punt return (Ramirez kick), 6:18

M–Nice 57 pass from Knobloch (run failed), 2:13

M–Jarrell Jackson 45 pass from Knobloch (Ramirez kick), 0:00

Third quarter

M–Jarren Jackson 1 run (kick missed), 6:03

Fourth quarter

M–Chase Rosche 42 pass from P. McMahon (Toleski kick), 6:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Marengo: Jarren Jackson 24-172, Mackey 4-minus 12, Heinberg 2-10. Totals: 30-170. Rockford Christian: Nitz 1-minus 2, P. McMahon 9-6, Connor Rosche 9-22, N. McMahon 1-minus 1. Totals: 20-25.

PASSING–Marengo: Knobloch 9-13-0-283. Mackey 1-1-0-2. Rockford Christian: P. McMahon 8-21-1-87.

RECEIVING–Marengo: Roudabush 2-15, Jarrell Jackson 4-165, Nice 2-76, Wightman 1-27, McMackin 1-2. Rockford Christian: Connor Rosche 2-5, Smith 2-13, Chase Rosche 4-69. TOTAL YARDS: Marengo 455, Rockford Christian 112