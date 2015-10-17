High school football: Johnsburg cruises past Burlington Central

JOHNSBURG – The way Friday’s game started between Johnsburg and Burlington Central, you would have never guessed the Rockets were winless on the season.

Central recovered a muffed punt on the opening drive, shut down Alex Peete on his first few carries, and even recovered a squib kick after their first touchdown.

The Skyhawks would eventually settle in, and Johnsburg was able to overcome a rather slow start and defeat the Rockets 41-13 in a Big Northern East Division game at Johnsburg High School. With the victory, Johnsburg improved to 6-2 and clinched a spot in the playoffs.

The special teams Friday controlled the momentum. The Rockets recovered a squib kick after a long touchdown pass and looked destined to tie the game at 14-14 in the second quarter.

The Skyhawks (6-2, 4-2 BNC East) defense, as they did all night, was able to shut Central down and hold them to a field goal attempt. That is when Blake Lemcke blocked the kick attempt, picked it up, and took it 70 yards for a touchdown run and a game that looked like it was going to be 14-10, ended up 20-6.

The Rockets (0-8, 0-6) would have no answers the rest of the night and the Skyhawks cruised.

“I knew we needed a big play to stop what they were doing,” Lemcke said. “This was a big point in the game and I was able to pick up the live ball and just kept going.”

Peete continued his great season finishing with 195 yards and four more touchdowns. Defensively, the Skyhawks held the Rockets to 163 yards of offense.

Unsung Hero

Blake Lemcke

Johnsburg, junior, wide receiver/safety

The Skyhawks special teams ace returned a blocked field goal 70 yards for a touchdown to increase the Johnsburg lead to 20-7.

The Number

23: Number of touchdowns for Alex Peete on the season after the junior added four more on Friday.

And Another Thing

With Friday's victory over the Rockets, Johnsburg has six wins, which qualifies them for the playoffs. This will mark the first time Johnsburg has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 2004-05.

Johnsburg 41, Burlington Central 13

Burlington Central 0 7 0 6 - 13

Johnsburg 14 6 14 7 - 41

First quarter

J-Peete 12 run (run failed), 3:31

J-Peete 4 run (Jayko run), 0:40

Second Quarter

BC-Dietz 67 pass from Berango (kick good), 11:18

J- Lemcke 70 blocked kick return (pass failed), 9:32

Third quarter

J-Peete 13 run (Jayko kick), 9:41

J-Peete 9 run (Jayko kick), 4:04

Fourth Quarter

J-Smith 2 run (kick failed), 11:07

BC-Moretti 1 pass from Kaldenburger (kick failed), 4:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Burlington Central: Berango 10-8, Figurski 5- -2, Kaldenburger 5-1, Goehrke 3-5, Dietz 2-8, Fay 1-10. Totals: 26-30 .

Johnsburg: Peete 20-195, Buchanan 6-68, Mercado 7-34, Smith 3-5, Jayko 2- -2 . Totals 38-300.

PASSING-Burlington Central: Berango 5-14-0-98, Kaldenburger 3-7-0-35. Johnsburg: Buchanan 14-20-1-159.

RECEIVING-Burlington Central: Moretti 4-18, Dietz 2-87, Goehrke 1-16, Mahoney 1-12 . Johnsburg: LoDolce 6-59, Jordan 3-42, Curry 2-49, Lindal 1-5, Peete 1- -3, Vallone 1-7 .

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Burlington Central 163, Johnsburg 459.

Sophomore Score: Burlington Central 14, Johnsburg 8