High school football: Jacobs runs away from Crystal Lake South

ALGONQUIN – Jacobs football coach Bill Mitz has just about seen it all in his 30-plus years on the sideline. But Friday, even he was stumped by a play in the Golden Eagles 35-14 victory over Crystal Lake South.

In the first quarter, the Gators lined up for a gimme field goal attempt. Golden Eagles safety Blake Tatgenhorst ripped into the backfield and layed out and block it.

The ball hopped into the waiting arms of Crystal Lake South holder Scott Coughlin, who calmly lobbed it to Kyle Leva in the corner of the end zone to give the Gators a 7-0 lead.

"I saw them celebrating, to be honest," Coughlin said. "I always play to the whistle. I didn’t hear a whistle and I kept going."

In a game that challenged your comprehension of the rule book and the Golden Eagles' ability to deal with the unexpected, it wasn't the only wacky first-half play that benefited the Gators (5-3, 2-2 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division).

After Jacobs (6-2, 2-2 FVC Valley) took a 21-7 lead on a pair of Chris Katrenick quarterback sneaks and a Sean Barnes 52-yard run, the Golden Eagles stripped Gators running back Corey Sheehan. But Crystal Lake South senior wide receiver Frank Woods scooped up the loose ball and zig-zagged 65 yards for a touchdown.

"I congratulated those guys who made those plays," said Jacobs defensive lineman Jack Golnick, who recovered a fumble later in the game. "Our safety who blocked that field goal, I went up to him and said great job. Just do it again. The guy who caused the fumble, I said the same thing."

Jacobs defense had dominated the first half. Take away the 65-yard fumble return and the Gators managed less than 60 yards of offense in the first 24 minutes. Yet the Golden Eagles two best defensive plays of the first half resulted in touchdowns for the Gators. They went to the half with just a 21-14 lead.

"It was a little frustrating at first," senior linebacker Casey Dennison said. "We kind of calmed ourselves down and said, just keep doing what we’re doing and it will go our way."

In the second half, the defense continued its strong performance, finishing with three turnovers, and the offense finished the job.

Sean Barnes finished the game with 167 yards and two touchdowns, Katrenick snuck in a total of three touchdowns and the Golden Eagles ended their two-game skid.

"We got the lucky stuff," Coughlin said. "And then it didn’t work out in the end."

The unsung hero:

Mat Barnes, Jacobs, Sr., linebacker

In the second quarter, Mat Barnes forced a fumble to set up his brother, Sean, for a 52-yard rushing touchdown on the next play.

The number: 6 — With six wins, the Golden Eagles secure their spot in the playoffs for the fifth time in coach Bill Mitz's six years at Jacobs.

And another thing... "We really focus on trying to get turnovers because those are game changers," senior linebacker Casey Dennison said of the Golden Eagles' three turnovers. "Those are big momentum shifts. We really go for that stuff."

Jacobs 35, Crystal Lake South 14

Crystal Lake South 7 7 0 0 - 14

Jacobs 7 14 14 0 - 35

First Quarter

CLS- Leva 7 catch from Coughlin (Olsen kick), 4:21

JAC- Katrenick 1 run (Hichew kick), 0:36.3

Second Quarter

JAC- Katrenick 1 run (Hichew kick), 7:42

JAC- Sean Barnes 52 run (Hichew kick), 6:05

CLS- Woods 65 fumble recovery (Olsen kick), 5:42

Third Quarter

JAC- Sean Barnes 12 run (Hichew kick), 8;39

JAC- Katrenick 1 run (Hichew kick), 0:40.8

Rushing— Jacobs: Sean Barnes 18-167, Mat Barnes 9-34, Katrenick 5-10, Washington 9-33, Wheeler-Cooley 2-2. Totals: 43-246. Crystal Lake South: Leva 11-20, Swiatly 3-10, Sheehan 8-15, Nolan 3-3, Coughlin 3-12, Gardner 3-11, Maule 1-3, Woods 0-65. Totals: 32-139

Passing— Jacobs: Katrenick 9-21-1-122. Crystal Lake South: Nolan 7-15-1-59 Receiving— Jacobs: Meland 1-1, Copeland 4-74, Washington 1-3, Dennison 1-12, Mat Barnes 1-16, Loewen 1-16. Crystal Lake South: Woods 1-5, Murtaugh 2-21, Coughlin 3-26, Kuffel 1-7. Totals: Jacobs 368, Crystal Lake South 198