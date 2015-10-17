High school football: Huntley overcomes McHenry’s motivated start to stay unbeaten

McHENRY – The Huntley football team knew coming into Saturday’s game against McHenry, that it would be seeing a highly motivated and well-rested team looking to make an impact after missing its past two games.

The Red Raiders withstood the Warriors' competitive start and dominated the last 2½ quarters to pull away and win 62-19 in Fox Valley Conference Valley Division play and stay unbeaten with just one week remaining in the regular season.

The first part of the game was certainly not easy going for the Red Raiders (8-0, 4-0 FVC). Huntley turned the ball over twice in the first half, including once on an end zone interception, but still managed to lead 20-13 with six minutes remaining in the half.

“Hats off to McHenry to get that organized and play that hard this quick, and I felt like at times we didn’t do that with our level of execution,” Huntley coach John Hart said. “We had a few turnovers and it’s becoming a problem these past few weeks and we need to get clean again.”

When the Red Raiders weren’t turning the ball over, they were moving down the field with relative ease. Anthony Binetti finished 17 of 26 for 261 yards through the air and he added 12 carries for 87 yards to be Huntley’s leading rusher as well.

Huntley scored twice in the final three minutes of the second quarter, including a Casey Haayer 17-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds remaining to finally put some distance on McHenry.

The Red Raiders continued that into the second half as they went on to score 42-unanswered points after the game was tied 13-13 in the second quarter.

“It shows that we can overcome early adversity and problems, and come right back after some bad plays to make some good ones. We always overcome our mistakes,” Huntley defensive back Tim Ryan said.

The win continued the Red Raiders perfect season with a trip to Carpentersville and a two-win Dundee-Crown team, one win which came via forfeit. It would be the first time in school history to go undefeated in a regular season.

“Any time you do something that you’ve never done before is always hard,” Hart said.

"We were once a small school, but now playing in the biggest class I think it's really special and I don't know if a group can work harder than this one did in the offseason." Haayer and Eric Mooney each ran the ball for 71 yards in the balanced rushing attack.

They also combined for five touchdowns, three of which came from Mooney. Mooney added four catches for 57 yards. The Huntley defense forced five turnovers as well.

The Warriors (1-7, 0-4 FVC Valley) coming off a three-week layover struggled to keep up with Huntley as the game moved on. McHenry got some big pass plays from Matt Spooner to Gio Purpura early but couldn’t keep up with Huntley.

“It was challenging to play a team this good, and we came out really strong,” McHenry coach Dave D’Angelo said. “The kids really fought, and the whole no practice situation showed when we couldn’t stay with them.”

McHenry was also playing without its best defensive player, Corey Lersch, who was having back issues before the game. Lersch did make a few appearances on the field late in the second half.

UNSUNG HERO

Tim Ryan Huntley, Sr., DB

Ryan had a 35-yard interception return touchdown and was a big part of the Red Raiders special teams success. He continually put them in good field position situations, including an extremely patient run that got Huntley down inside the Warriors' 15-yard line. Ryan also had a touchdown on kickoff return taken back cause of a penalty.

THE NUMBER 2.93:

The yards-per carry that McHenry was held to by the Huntley defense. The lack of a running game forced the Warriors to explore other options on offense.

AND ANOTHER THING

There was a big-man 2-pt conversion when Huntley's lineman Dominic Swanson took the carry and rumbled into the end zone to get the two points. Swanson, after the game, awarded himself as the offensive player of the game for Huntley.

Huntley 62, McHenry 19

Huntley 6 27 22 7 - 62

McHenry 0 13 6 0 - 19

First quarter

H- Mooney 10 run (2-pt no good), 7:47

Second quarter

McH- Szamlewski 22 run (kick failed), 11:51

H- Mooney 6 run (Alberts kick), 9:56

McH- Purpura 45 pass from Spooner (Olmos kick), 9:25

H- Binetti 12 run (Alberts kick), 8:56

H- Haayer 10 run (kick failed), 3:16

H- Haayer 17 run (Alberts kick), :23

Third quarter

H- Mooney 38 run (2-pt run successful), 10:33

H- Ryan 35 interception return (Alberts kick), 8:57

H- Brannan 15 pass from Binetti (Alberts kick), 4:48

McH- McInerney 37 pass from Spooner (kick failed), 2:06

Fourth quarter

H- Mecozzi 1 run (Alberts kick), 4:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING- Huntley: Haayer 11-71, Binetti 12-87, Mooney 9-71, Mecozzi 4-12, Brannan 1-11. Totals: 37-252. McHenry: Purpura 13-36, Spooner 3-minus 8, Pautz 4-16, Delgadillo 2-8, Szamlewski 3-25, Schmidt 2-8, Lazzara 1-0, K. Wheat 1-0. Totals: 29-85.

PASSING- Huntley: Binetti 17-26-2-261, Coss 0-1, Mooney 1-2-6. McHenry: Spooner 8-21-2-208.

RECEIVING- Huntley: Mooney 4-57, Pfeifer 4-76, Coss 3-39, Lowenstein 1-19, Frederick 4-55, Brannan 1-15, Mendoza 1-6. TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Huntley 519, McHenry 293. Sophomore score: McHenry 27, Huntley 26.