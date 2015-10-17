High school football: Harvard loses chance at playoffs with loss to Genoa-Kingston

GENOA – While Harvard head coach Sean Saylor believes his team is much improved over last season, the improvement, unfortunately for Harvard, will not been shown through a trip to the playoffs.

The Hornets (3-5, 2-4) managed just 124 yards of total offense, 25 in the second half, as they fell to Genoa-Kingston 28-6 in Big Northern Conference East Division play, ending any chance of making a trip to the playoffs.

“We didn’t perform well as a group at all, it definitely wasn’t our best collective effort as a team and I’m very disappointed,” Saylor said.

“I think all the guys are disappointed because we had high hopes of finishing things right tonight and going to Johnsburg next week to try and make the playoffs.”

Harvard hung with the Cogs (5-3, 4-2) in the first half behind its defensive effort. The Hornets got two interceptions on G-K’s first two possessions, both on Harvard’s side of the field.

Harvard trailed only 15-6 at the half, but G-K wore them down with its running attack and the Hornet’s offense managed just two first downs, one by penalty, in the second half as Genoa pulled away for the win.

Turnovers were a big issue for Harvard as it tried to mount a comeback. The Hornets turned the ball over five times with four of them coming in the second half.

“The second half we didn’t come out and play and that’s something we have to talk to the kids about,” Saylor said. “I know we didn’t execute our plays and we couldn’t sustain drives or get first downs and it made a difference.”

Harvard’s defense did force four turnovers and forced the Cogs to turn it over on downs deep in Harvard’s territory. The Hornet’s defense has helped them stay in games all season long.

“We played well at first and everyone did their responsibilities, but everything kind of fell apart and we gave up,” Harvard linebacker Tyler Perkins said.

Liam Joyce led the Hornets with 42 rushing yards on 13 carries and Hunter Freres made four catches for 38 yards, including the Hornet’s lone score of the game in loss.

UNSUNG HERO

Tyler Perkins

Harvard, Sr., LB-TE

Perkins had an interception and knocked down a pass to force a turnover on downs late in the game. Perkins was the leader of a defensive unit that helped keep Harvard in the game.

THE NUMBER

17- The total amount of offensive plays ran by Harvard in the second half.

AND ANOTHER THING

The Hornets’ lone bright spot on offense came in the second quarter from the G-K 8-yard line. Harvard quarterback Todd Lehman got the ball to Hunter Freres on fourth down for a touchdown. The Hornets trailed by just two at the time.