High school football: Hampshire tops Crystal Lake Central to move to 5-3

HAMPSHIRE – Hampshire knew it had to approach its final two regular season games like playoff games, needing a pair of wins to vie for postseason eligibility.

Still, Whip-Purs coach Mike Brasile wanted to balance out the week’s seriousness and keep things light in practice. That meant wagering conditioning drills on linemen catching punts or kicker’s extra points, things to get the kids “hooting and hollering” according to Brasile.

"We did some fun things that the kids really enjoyed and I think it really livened up practice after so many weeks of just the grind and I think that really helped us out quite a bit," Brasile said.

The mixture of serious and loose seemed to work as the Whip-Purs moved one step closer to a postseason berth on Friday, beating Crystal Lake Central 28-9 in a Fox Valley Conference Fox Division game at Hampshire.

"Our goal at the beginning of the season was to get into the tournament and our kids rose to the occasion tonight," Brasile said. "We had a playoff atmosphere all week and they really came out and played that way."

Hampshire (5-3, 3-2 FVC Fox) missed the playoffs last year and have been once (2013-14) in the last six seasons.

The hosts took an early 7-0 lead on a pick-six by Michael Kruse midway through the first quarter but Crystal Lake Central tied the score with 3:21 left in the half on a 1-yard touchdown by Vinson May.

Hampshire grabbed the momentum right back, getting a long return from Jared Lund to set up a short field. Four plays later, quarterback Jake Vincent hit Jared Hornbeck in the corner of the end zone for a 19-yard score, less than two minutes from halftime.

"Sometimes those (special teams) plays just jumpstart the rest of everybody else," Brasile said.

The Whip-Purs offense added two more scores in the third quarter, both on passes from Vincent to Jake Manning.

"Not anything different, I felt we were all just a little nervous, the seniors' last game here so everyone just trying to preform to the best of their abilities. As soon as everyone settled down, everything started to open up," Vincent said.

The junior quarterback threw for 179 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Manning was his primary target, catching 12 for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Crystal Lake Central coach Jon McLaughlin said he thought his defense did well in the first half but "wore down a bit" as the game went on.

A bad snap out of the end zone in the final minute gave Crystal Lake Central (3-5, 2-3 FVC Fox) its only points of the second half.

Unsung hero: Michael Kruse, Hampsire, Sr. DB. Kruse had two interceptions, including an interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter to give Hampshire a 7-0 lead.

The number: 179 yards passing and three touchdowns for Hampshire quarterback Jake Vincent, adding to his area lead.

And another thing... Each team had an important player return from injury. Aaron Sances came back for the Tigers and his energy was noticeable on defense while he was still limited to one carry for three yards on offense. Receiver Xavier Bennett returned for Hampshire, catching six balls for 47 yards.

Hampshire 28, Crystal Lake Central 9

Crystal Lake Central 0 - 7 - 0 - 2 - 9

Hampshire 7 - 7 - 14 - 0 - 28

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

H - Kruse 20 interception return (Kielbasa kick), 6:26.

Second quarter

CLC - May 1 run (Chen kick), 3:21.

H - Hornbeck 19 pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick), 1:56.

Third quarter

H - Manning 22 pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick), 7:48.

H - Maning 25 pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick), 0:24

Fourth quarter

CLC - Safety (Hampshire snap out back of end zone), 0:57.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Crystal Lake Central: May 25-98, Madura 5-26, Staples 5-13, Bisram 5-4, Kyska 3-4, Sances 1-3. Totals: 44-148. Hampshire: Lund 17-83, Tuzak 6-29, Vincent 2-16, Burke 1-4. Totals: 26-132.

PASSING- Crystal Lake Central: Staples 3-13-3-49. Hampshire: Vincent 18-179-1-179.

RECEIVING- Crystal Lake Central: Madura 1-30, Hey 2-19. Hampshire: Manning 12-117, Bennett 6-47, Hornbeck1-19, Lund 1-1.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Crystal Lake Central 197, Hampshire 316.

Sophomore score: Hampshire 26, Crystal Lake Central 0.

