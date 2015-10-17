High school football: Cary-Grove rolls past Dundee-Crown

CARPENTERSVILLE – The outcome was both expected and eye-opening in regards to the talent Cary-Grove showed in its 48-6 win over Dundee-Crown on Friday night.

The Trojans (7-1, 3-1 Valley) won 48-6 over the Chargers (2-6, 1-3 Valley) on a chilly fall night where almost everything went Cary-Grove’s way.

With an unrelenting offensive juggernaut led by running backs Tyler Pennington and Ryan Magel and a stifling team defense, the Trojans showed their lofty #4 6A state ranking is certainly no apparition.

Pennington put on his usual superb performance with 15 carries for 87 yards and three touchdowns but Magel was almost as good with six carries for 67 yards and two receptions for 26 yards. Magel rushed for a touchdown.

Quarterback J.P. Sullivan, who runs the offense like a magician doing sleight of hand tricks, led the potent attack.

“I thought our defense set the tone and played real fast,” Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said. “Their only first down of the first half was on a fake punt.”

Defensive back David Daigle had an interception and a 35-yard return in the second quarter for Cary-Grove. Pennington made numerous tackles as the entire defense was very good all night.

Charger running back Greg Williams was good on the ground with 60 hard-fought rushing yards on 14 carries plus one reception for 5 yards.

"This was a fun, high level game," Williams said. "Cary-Grove is one of the best teams in the state. We always play hard and I am thankful for the offensive line.”

The Trojans play host to Crystal Lake South next week, while the Chargers host Huntley.

Unsung Hero: OL Nate Hartke

The Number: 285. The total rushing yards Hartke and his fellow linemen created holes for.

And Another Thing: Hartke is only a junior and one of many o lineman coming back in 2016.

Cary-Grove 48, Dundee-Crown 6

CG 14 21 6 7 - 48

DC 0 0 0 6 - 6

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

CG Magel 20 run (Walsh kick) 8:06

CG Pennington 3 run (Walsh kick) 3:57

Second Quarter

CG Freskos 15 pass from Sullivan (Walsh kick) 9:38

CG Hughes 30 run (Walsh kick) 3:54

CG Pennington 12 run (Walsh kick) 0:26

Third Quarter

CG Pennington 7 run (kick failed) 7:32

Fourth Quarter

DC Williams 2 run (conv failed) 8:06

CG Walsh 17 run (Walsh kick) 3:34

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING CG: Pennington 15-87, Magel 6-67, Walsh 7-61, Hughes 2-38, Pressley 3-19, Gleeson 2-9, Sullivan 1-4, Total 285; DC: Williams 14-60, Mays 3-34, Sprouse 8-20, Jay 2-minus 2, Total 112

PASSING CG: Sullivan 5-6-0 76, Collins 0-2-1 0, Total 5-8-1 76. DC: Sprouse 6-10-1 25, Total 6-10-1 25

RECEIVING CG: Freskos 2-29, Magel 2-26, Pressley 1-21, Total 76; DC: Rice 1-10, Wiechmann 1-7, Williams 1-5, Jay 3-3, Total 25

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: CG: 361, DC: 137

Cary-Grove 48 Dundee-Crown 6 at D-C