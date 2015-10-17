Football: Oswego East keeps hopes alive

With time running out on the regular season, Minooka traveled to Oswego East for a pivotal Southwest Prairie Conference game with playoff ramifications for the identical 4-3 squads.

The Wolves scored 17 unanswered points to secure a 17-8 victory in Week 8, with a final regular season game at Romeoville standing between Oswego East and the program’s second postseason appearance.

“This started four weeks ago with Plainfield South. We talked about coming together as a family and these last four weeks we’ve done that,” Oswego East head coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “The South win, the close game with OHS, the big win last week – and now to come out and beat a quality team in Minooka.”

Minooka linebacker Kenneth Kirkland gave the Indians an early spark when he blocked Oswego East punter Chase Bruns and returned the ball into the end zone. Quarterback John Carnagio connected with Jacob Adams for the two-point conversion, and Minooka tried to set the tone with an early 8-0 score with 5:11 to play in the first quarter.

But for the remaining three quarters, the Minooka offense sputtered. Oswego East scored on a 28-yard connection from Jaylon Banks to Kaelub Newman for an 8-7 score early in the second quarter. Minooka held the slim lead until Bruns kicked a 36-yard field goal with 4:37 left in the third quarter, giving Oswego East a 10-8 edge.

"We didn't panic. They hadn't gotten anything off our defense. Our defense has played very well the last few weeks," LeBlanc said. "Offensively, we were moving the ball, but we had trouble punching it in a few times. We turned the ball over four times tonight, but we remained calm and stayed the course."

The Indians recovered a late Oswego East fumble on the Minooka 7, but the offense moved the ball just 13 yards and turned the ball over on downs. Five plays later, the Wolves scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper – set up by an 18-yard pass from Banks to Mitch Glende – for the final score of the night.

"Defensively, it seemed like we were on the field the majority of the night," Forsythe said. "Offensively, we struggled a little bit up front. We'd have a couple positive plays and get into a long situation – second and 13 – and that's tough to overcome. When we struggle up front and get into long situations, teams bring pressure – that's tough."

Oswego East's defense has been solid for much of the season, allowing an average of 14.5 points per game this season. Elijah James had a big quarterback sack, Devin Aguilar was the first to intercept Carnagio just before halftime, and Nik Wadsworth got in front of a Minooka receiver in the third quarter for another turnover. Kaelub Newman, Austin Chandler and Aguilar had strong pass defense throughout the game.

"We gave it our all. Our defense prepared every day, watching an hour of film every day. We knew coming in (Carnagio) was one of the best quarterbacks in conference so we wanted to make sure we were prepared," Aguilar said. "Our offense gave us good looks at practice and that's what did it.

Carnagio finished 16-of-37 passing, connecting with seven different receivers for 157 yards and two interceptions. His primary target was Isaiah Hill, who made six catches for 97 yards. Banks went 12-for-25 passing for 173 yards and one touchdown. Glende had four catches for 69 yards.

Oswego East improves to 5-3 overall and will take its 3-3 SPC record to Romeoville next Friday. The Spartans lost 47-19 to Plainfield South to fall to 1-7 in the league.

"We're getting more comfortable now, finding that right mix of who and when. When you have a lot of athletes, that can be tough from a coaching perspective," LeBlanc said. "We're not pleased with 17 points, but at this point we'll take it as long as it's more than the other team has."

“I’ve always wanted to be in the playoffs - it’s been my dream,” Aguilar said. “We’re going to come out against Romeoville with great intensity and play as hard as we did today.”