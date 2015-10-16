Plainfield North football beats Oswego, grabs first-place tie in SPC

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield North led 18-0 and 24-6 during Friday night’s Southwest Prairie showdown against Oswego.

When Oswego rallied to take a 25-24 lead early in the fourth quarter, it appeared a huge victory would slip from the Tigers' grasp. But JD Ekowa and Zach Jarosz had other ideas.

Jarosz went high in the air and, with one hand, pulled down a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ekowa with 6:25 left to give North a 30-25 lead. It was the fourth TD reception for Jarosz, who caught five passes for 109 yards. Ekowa completed 13 of 22 for 277 yards and five touchdowns, including a 75-yard strike to Niko Capezio on the first play from scrimmage.

After Ekowa hit Jarosz with the go-ahead strike, defensive back Kevin Block made his second interception of the night and returned it 24 yards for a 37-25 victory that pulled the Tigers (6-2, 5-1) into a first-place tie with Oswego (6-2, 5-1) in the SPC.

Steve Frank completed 19 of 38 passes for 244 yards and netted 45 yards rushing for Oswego, but the two interceptions by Block and one by Dillon McCarthy, along with Johnny Goodson’s fumble recovery, made the difference.